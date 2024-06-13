UFC Vegas 93: Start Time of Alex Perez vs Tatsuro Taira in 20+ Countries Including USA, Japan, and Brazil

Just before the action heads to Saudi Arabia for its debut in the country, the UFC bandwagon will make a halt at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15. The card will be headlined by an action-packed 5-round banger between the flyweights Alex Perez and Japanese phenom, Tatsuro Taira.

Perez, coming off of a spectacular stoppage of Matheus Nicolau, will test the #13 ranked, Taira who will look to extend his lossless streak to 16-0-0. In fact, the 24-year-old is high on confidence after destroying Carlos Hernandez last December and a bout against the #5 ranked Perez will be a major test for the youngster.

Fight fans from all over the world will also tune in to catch the UFC Vegas 93 through their screens. Hopefully, this guide to the UFC Vegas 93 schedule in more than 20 countries, including the USA and Japan will help UFC enthusiasts worldwide.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 7:00 PM (June 15) 10:00 PM (June 15) Canada (ET) 7:00 PM (June 15) 10:00 PM (June 15) UK (BST) 12:00 AM (June 16) 3:00 AM (June 16) Australia (EST) 9:00 AM (June 16) 12:00 PM (June 16) New Zealand (NZST) 11:00 AM (June 16) 2:00 PM (June 16) Brazil (BT) 8:00 PM (June 15) 11:00 PM (June 15) Spain (CEST) 1:00 AM (June 16) 4:00 AM (June 16) France (CEST) 1:00 AM (June 16) 4:00 AM (June 16) Ukraine (EEST) 2:00 AM (June 16) 5:00 AM (June 16) Sweden (CET) 1:00 AM (June 16) 4:00 AM (June 16) Ireland (IST) 12:00 AM (June 16) 3:00 AM (June 16) Mexico (CT) 5:00 PM (June 15) 8:00 PM (June 15) Russia (MT) 2:00 AM (June 16) 5:00 AM (June 16) India (IST) 4:30 AM (June 16) 7:30 AM (June 16) Japan (JST) 8:00 AM (June 16) 11:00 AM (June 16) China (CST) 7:00 AM (June 16) 10:00 AM (June 16) South Africa (SAST) 1:00 AM (June 16) 4:00 AM (June 16) UAE (GST) 3:00 AM (June 16) 6:00 AM (June 16) Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:00 AM (June 16) 8:00 AM (June 16)

Apart from the barnburner of a main event, the card offers a lot of excitement with the Russian powerhouse, Ikram Aliskerov taking on Antonio Trocoli in the co-main event. In addition, the event will also feature several exciting bouts that fans should keep an eye on.

The UFC Vegas 93 main card detailed

In total, the main card has six bouts including the main event – Perez vs Taira, and the co-main event scheduled between the middleweights Ikram Aliskerov and Antonio Trocoli. The others are two bantamweight bouts between fellow Americans Brady Hiestand and Garrett Armfield and a bout featuring the Brazilian sensation, Douglas De Silva and America’s Miles John.

The remaining two fights are in the flyweight and featherweight category. In the featherweight division, 8-2-0 Timmy Cuamba will take on Brazil’s Lucas Almeida who boasts a record of 14-3-0. Meanwhile, Asu Almabayev and Jose Johnson will duke it out to determine who will extend their winning streak.