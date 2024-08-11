UFC Vegas 95 Bonuses: Spivac, Kazama, and Zalal Each Nets $50K Bonus from Dana White for Stellar Performances

UFC’s quick stop at its Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada gave fans their first armbar submission win in the heavyweight division in four years! Moldovan contender, Serghei Spivac aka the ‘Polar Bear’ avenged his loss to Marcin Tybura with a slick armbar submission to finish the veteran in the very first round of the contest, earning himself Uncle Dana’s $50k bonus in the process.

Tybura vs. Spivac Performance of the Night bonuses: Spivac, Zalal, Kazama — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 11, 2024

Unlike the previous events, the UFC gave out only three bonuses this time, mainly due to the lackluster card. While Spivac earned his second PON bonus, Colorado’s Youssef Zalal racked up his third win in the promotion with yet another R1 submission win over Jarno Errens, which led to his first PON bonus.

Last but definitely not least, Toshiomi Kazama’s wild comeback had everyone in awe. After being nearly finished with a barrage of elbow strikes on the ground, the Japanese fighter pulled off a stunner when he locked up a triangle on Charalampos Grigoriou. The main card opener was a thriller indeed and got the 27-year-old his first $50,000 bonus.

Kazama’s wild comeback & Spivac’s stunning armbar saves UFC’s skin

Even though UFC Vegas 95 was a decision-filled lackluster card with only three finishes, the main event heavyweight clash between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac gave the fandom some excitement.

In fact, Spivac pulled off an armbar submission, the first one in four years in the heavyweight division after Brazil’s Fabricio Werdum defeated Alexander Gustaffson with the same method back in 2020 at UFC Fight Night 169. Saturday’s main event was short and lasted 1.44 minutes into round 1.

Wow!!! Vicious elbow Charalampos Grigiriou in Super Slow-Motion vs Toshiomi Kazama 💥👊🏽😯 #ufcvegas95 pic.twitter.com/3HtYJ764w4 — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) August 10, 2024

Meanwhile, UFC newcomer, Kazama also racked up a stellar win, adding one more submission finish to the lot. Despite having his work cut out for him, the Japanese phenom locked his opponent up with a timely triangle choke in R2, leading to his first UFC win.