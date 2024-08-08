UFC Vegas 95 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac This Weekend

This week’s MMA extravaganza will serve as a teaser ahead of the hotly anticipated UFC 305 with heavyweights Serghei Spivac & Marcin Tybura getting into the cage to bang it out. Unlike their previous meeting, Saturday’s (August 10) bout will get more dough into the pockets considering the firepower the two bring in.

THIS WEEKEND❗️ Marcin Tybura takes on Serghei Spivac LIVE from the fan favourite Apex

12AM BST | 7PM ET | 4PM PT for the main card

While there are no official confirmations of their salaries, the Polish heavyweight, Tybura is expected to make significant strides, especially since the bout in Vegas would be his third main event in a row.

According to NYFights, Tybura, who is now an established contender in the category, is expected to bag $300,000 while his foe, Spivac will most likely take home $200,000 from UFC on ESPN 61.

Not to mention, Saturday’s bout will also mark the Moldovan’s third main event and would likely be his biggest payout since he joined the promotion back in 2019.

As far as the numbers go, Tybura heads into the rematch bout boasting a record of 25-8 in MMA and 12-7 in the UFC while Spivac is 16-4 with his last being a TKO loss against Cyril Gane.

While the two have met each other in the ring earlier 4 years ago with the more experienced Tybura picking up the W against a less seasoned Spivac, the Polish heavyweight is wary of the Moldovan’s improvements.

Tybura credits Spivac before their rematch at UFC Apex

The Fight Night card might look underwhelming with no larger than life names featured in it but is certainly to enthrall the fandom with its heavyweight main event between Tybura & Spivac.

Even though, the two have met each in the octagon before, UFC has decided to pit them once again for this weekend’s thriller. The two heavyweights last fought each other before back in 2020 before the Covid pandemic locked down the world.

Tybura pulled off a unanimous decision win over the then-25-year-old newcomer, Spivac and earned himself a stellar win but their upcoming meeting would considerably be different.

Recognizing his growth, the Polish behemoth during his media interaction, mentioned what has changed in Spivac. In fact, Tybura has credited the Moldovan for his improvements. However, he is ready for war.

“He for sure (improved). I saw a couple of his fights, and he had a very good performance using his skills, throwing his takedowns, making submissions. I can see he gained some weight, muscles mostly, so he’s more power, more strong. For sure, he’s a different fighter.”

With the ‘Polar Bear’ gaining some weight and packing some muscle, fans can expect a new and evolved Spivac and Tybura being a savage is ready to throw hands and bag a generous payday.