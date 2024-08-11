UFC Vegas 95 Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal Serghei Spivac’s Earnings for Dominant Win Over Marcin Tybura

The curtains have finally fallen on this weekend’s MMA extravaganza, UFC Vegas 95. On Saturday, before the promotion’s massive PPV, UFC 305 in Perth, Dana White & Co. featured a heavyweight bout main event, re-matching Marcin Tybura against the ‘Polar Bear’ Seghei Spivac.

While the Polish veteran topped the chart, earning the highest with a guaranteed salary of $400k plus the sponsorship benefits, Spivac earned a total of $500k courtesy of his $350,000 base salary, $100k win bonus, and Uncle Dana’s $50k performance of the night bonus. Furthermore, Spivac got credited an additional $16k owing to his sponsorship ties.

Note that the numbers listed here are courtesy of Sportysalaries.com which listed Tybura as the highest-paid fighter at UFC Vegas 95 with earnings of more than $500k+. However, with major improvements to his game, the Saturday night main event saw the Moldovan juggernaut emulating former champion, Fabricio Werdum.

Spivac takes a page from Werdum to avenge his loss to Tybura at UFC Vegas 95

Four years ago at UFC Fight Night 169, Brazil’s Fabricio Werdum finished former light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson the same evening when Tybura defeated Spivac via decision. Werdum was aged 42 and was on the last leg of his UFC career while Gustaffson had jumped up a weight class to try his luck in heavyweight.

QUICK NIGHT AT THE OFFICE FOR SERGHEI SPIVAC 💪 #UFCVegas95 pic.twitter.com/TvOPXgLJio — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 11, 2024

The BJJ specialist, Werdum locked up a vicious armbar that led to Gustaffson’s loss. However, little did the community know that that performance would be the last armbar submission in the heavyweight division until the ‘Polar Bear’ Spivac returned the tables and avenged his loss by constricting Tybura with a similar move.

While both Werdum & Gustaffson are no longer part of the organization, Spivac improved his stocks with an incredible win over the #8 ranked Polish behemoth, Marcin Tybura.