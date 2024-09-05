UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Start Time In 20+ Countries Including Brazil, USA, and UK

After a rather dull off week, the MMA action is returning to the UFC’s Apex Facility in Vegas featuring a stellar welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady. At 38 years old, Gilbert Burns understands that this might as well be his last dash towards the title.

Despite the back-to-back losses to champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, ‘Durinho’ is looking to rebound in style with a sensational win over the American. Now, if you’re looking to action the action live, here are the start timings of the Fight Night event –

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Canada (ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM UK (GMT) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM (Sept 8) Australia (AEDT) 6:00 AM (Sept 8) 9:00 AM (Sept 8) New Zealand (NZST) 8:00 AM (Sept 8) 11:00 AM (Sept 8) Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Spain (CEST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (Sept 8) Sweden (CEST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (Sept 8) Ireland (GMT) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM (Sept 8) France (CEST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (Sept 8) Russia (MSK) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (Sept 8) China (CST) 4:00 AM (Sept 8) 7:00 AM (Sept 8) Japan (JST) 5:00 AM (Sept 8) 8:00 AM (Sept 8) Saudi Arabia (AST) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (Sept 8) India (IST) 1:30 AM (Sept 8) 4:30 AM (Sept 8) UAE (GST) 12:00 AM (Sept 8) 3:00 AM (Sept 8) Singapore (SGT) 4:00 AM (Sept 8) 7:00 AM (Sept 8) South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (Sept 8) Nigeria (WAT) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM (Sept 8)

As for the Philly native ranked at #8, the upcoming bout is a chance to better his position in the rankings and prove his mettle by defeating the former title contender. Even though he suffered a loss against Belal in 2022, he bounced back in style against Kelvin Gastelum, submitting the former title MW title challenger with a kimura.

Ahead of his fight, Burns recently detailed his struggles with age catching up to him, essentially mentioning how recovery demands a lot more time than it used to.

Gilbert Burns details his struggles at 38

Now, who isn’t a fan of Gilbert Burns? After all, the man knocked down the Chechen wolf, Khamzat Chimaev, spinning his head around like a racket, giving us one hell of a fight. In fact, the Brazilian is known for his wars and the never-say-die attitude.

But as we reach 2024, Burns is already struggling to keep his body in fighting shape at the age of 38. During a Tuesday video call to The Post, Burns explained,

“It’s kind of hard right now to keep my body 100 percent healthy. I’m getting a little bit more injured, so I gotta slow down my pace. I gotta train, but then I gotta do a lot more recovery.”

Regardless of that, Burns truly believes he can still hang with the best of the division, and he has every intention of showing it on Saturday. Tell us your predictions for Saturday’s epic WW clash.