UFC Veteran Optimistic About Alex Pereira Becoming a 3 Division UFC Champion

The UFC 295 main event ended with yet another superb TKO victory for the current UFC light heavyweight champ, Alex Pereira. With this victory, Pereira also achieved the rare feat of holding championships across two divisions in the UFC. But he still lacks a point behind the coveted champ-champs of the UFC like Conor McGregor, since he didn’t hold the two titles simultaneously.

But a recent update from Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, revealed that his disciple might be going for a rare achievement in the UFC. Teixeira took to ‘MMA Fighting’s’ Trocação Franca podcast recently and talked about how ‘Poatan’ had enough to fight in the UFC’s heavyweight division as well.

The UFC audiences have seen multiple fighters going up in weight. But fighting across three divisions in the UFC is a feat that only a few can boast. However, if the champions of a weight class decide to move up in weight, they often get a direct shot at the title of the new division. Based on Teixeira’s statements, the noted UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, broke down the chances of Pereira becoming a three-weight division UFC champ in one of his recent videos. He said:

“His [Glover Teixeira’s] claim is that Alex Pereira can go up to 246 lbs… and be the heavyweight champion…… Now that Golver has brought it to our attention that Pereira could go up to 246 pounds….. I just want to see him go up to the weight class…… If anybody was going to do it…. it would be Alex Pereira”

It’s pertinent to note that Sonnen and Teixeira both agreed on Pereira’s awesome ability to make rapid shifts in his weight. Well, the UFC world might be in a state of shock after listening to all of this currently. But there’s a noted UFC persona who had already predicted that Pereira may move to heavyweight.

Joe Rogan knew Alex Pereira had enough to fight as a heavyweight

As most UFC and Joe Rogan fans may know, the 56-year-old mostly gives out his MMA-related opinions on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. Rogan stirred up a controversy when he said that Pereira fighting as a middleweight was “sanctioned cheating”. He also revealed that Pereira sometimes weighed about 219 lbs on the fight night. This is why he labeled Pereira as a heavyweight.

But, even if ‘Poatan’ decides to fight as a heavyweight, most fans may opine that he might not be able to get the better of ‘Bones’. However, a Jones vs Pereira fight will probably excite most of the UFC world and also become a huge revenue gainer for the UFC.