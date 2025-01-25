UFC Veteran Predicts ‘TUF 33- Chael Sonnen vs. Daniel Cormier’ to Be Banger, Teases Cameo on the Show

The Ultimate Fighter 33 already promises to be interesting with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen bringing their Good Guy/Bad Guy energy to the reality show. And now, as if to inject the show’s veins with a dose of electricity, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has teased a cameo.

Jackson is confident about the season being a ‘banger’ and asked fans if they would like to see him grace it with his aura.

All I know is, The Ultimate Fighter show gonna be funny as fuck with @ChaelSonnen and @dc_mma Which one of you want me to come out for an episode? — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) January 24, 2025

Jackson is a veteran of the TUF, having been a coach on multiple seasons of the show. But his crowning moment came when he became an immortal part of MMA pop culture by destroying a door on season 10.

rampage jackson destroys door pic.twitter.com/uAOGdM8Wos — r e a c t i o n s (@Reactions_vids) February 25, 2023

Fans were quick to react to the former champion but most of their comments were remarks about the door. For example, this fan laid out a roadmap for Jackson to repeat the impressive feat and make everyone nostalgic. He said, “Give a speech about how you need to open doors by winning. Talk about making sure the body has flexible hinges and you handle opponents by twisting before swinging. Then get mad no one understands your linguistic entendres and freak another door.”

Another fan just posted a gif of doors!

Jackson later explained why he got so angry. He was already really miffed about issues with the production team by that point and believed that it was racism they were dealing with. He later admitted that it wasn’t.

However, that realization hit him long after the show was over. During the show, he truly broke bad after one of his fighters, Scott Junk lost a fight via majority decision against Matt Mitrione.

“It was a real close fight and I felt like they cheated my fighter, that’s why I destroyed that door… I was trying to leave the room, I knew I was losing my temper. I said, ‘Man, I finna f—k this whole room up. Let me get out of her.’ They were cheating my team. I thought the fight was so close, if they didn’t give it to my guy they should have at least had another round.”

Well, it doesn’t seem likely that this will be repeated with Sonnen and Cormier’s friendship already being a talking point. Well, one can only hope. Because Uncle Chael sure has had a few viral-worthy moments.

Will Sonnen let DC get close?

Sonnen and DC have great chemistry and share a close bond, at least on camera. They come together for a weekly show on ESPN and talk about everything MMA. Their personal relationship and contrasting personalities are what has made that show such a hit. In fact, its popularity amongst the masses could be attributed to them being asked to coach this season of TUF.

Both DC and Sonnen have been previously part of the show as well. While his stint for TUF 27 with Stipe Miocic ended up with a title fight at heavyweight, that won’t be the case with Sonnen.

And Sonnen has come a long way from making horse and carrot jokes about Wanderlei Silva. And yes, he is definitely letting DC get close to him or hug him for that matter without threatening him with karate chops.

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva Fight The iconic TUF moment, “I can’t let you get close”. We all love it and my favourite part about this is when Sonnen calling him an amateur when he took Silva down pic.twitter.com/PBeXafMtGn — UsmanGOAT | PantojaGOAT (@Pantoja_GOAT) January 15, 2024

That said, it will still be fun. Both men were ridiculously competitive fighters, and remain so even years after their retirement.