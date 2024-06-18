mobile app bar

Rampage Jackson Sees Fighting Driven by Passion Alone, With $100 Million Like Conor McGregor

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Rampage Jackson Sees Fighting Driven by Passion Alone, With $100 Million Like Conor McGregor

Rampage Jackson and Conor McGregor

CRedits: IMAGO

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has expressed disappointment with Conor McGregor’s 11th-hour pullout from UFC 303. But given McGregor’s millions of dollars in the bank, he kind of gets it.

The former UFC light heavyweight champ couldn’t deny that it was tough to stay motivated and committed to fighting once somebody becomes $200M rich as McGregor.

‘Rampage’ Jackson probably didn’t have enough information about McGregor’s current net worth. He mentioned that McGregor had “$100M” in the bank while the actual figure is nearly double the amount.

Meanwhile, journalist Ariel Helwani asked the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ host whether he would have continued to compete actively in combat sports if he were as rich as ‘The Notorious’. Jackson replied,

“If I was that rich, and I felt an ounce of pain in my body, [while going into the fight] I would’ve pulled out of the fight too. If I was that rich and still fighting, I’d be doing it purely for the love [and passion] because I still love to be in this.”

 

If this is the case with McGregor or not, is a question best left to the man himself.

Despite his UFC 303 pull-out, Jackson and several other fans are still pretty eager to witness his comeback, but there are challenges to get the ‘Mystic Mac’ back to the 0ctagon.

Ariel Helwani predicts challenges UFC will face for Conor McGregor’s return

‘The MMA Hour’ host, Ariel Helwani, was initially pretty positive about McGregor showing up for UFC 303 but, the subsequent days of doubts ensured that he was the first one who called it. Helwani was one of the first journos to claim that the event had been canceled and the UFC was looking for a replacement.

He also answered one of his followers who wanted to know when he thought McGregor could make his comeback now that his UFC 303 pull-out had become public.

But what Helwani predicted won’t please fans. The 41-year-old predicted that McGregor probably won’t be able to make his comeback before the UFC 307, which the authorities had scheduled for 5 October.

Right now even Dana White and Co. probably don’t have a proper idea of any timeline of McGregor’s return. So fans will just have to be patient? What’s another 3 months after 3 long years?

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these