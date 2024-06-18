Rampage Jackson Sees Fighting Driven by Passion Alone, With $100 Million Like Conor McGregor

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has expressed disappointment with Conor McGregor’s 11th-hour pullout from UFC 303. But given McGregor’s millions of dollars in the bank, he kind of gets it.

The former UFC light heavyweight champ couldn’t deny that it was tough to stay motivated and committed to fighting once somebody becomes $200M rich as McGregor.

‘Rampage’ Jackson probably didn’t have enough information about McGregor’s current net worth. He mentioned that McGregor had “$100M” in the bank while the actual figure is nearly double the amount.

Meanwhile, journalist Ariel Helwani asked the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ host whether he would have continued to compete actively in combat sports if he were as rich as ‘The Notorious’. Jackson replied,

“If I was that rich, and I felt an ounce of pain in my body, [while going into the fight] I would’ve pulled out of the fight too. If I was that rich and still fighting, I’d be doing it purely for the love [and passion] because I still love to be in this.”

If this is the case with McGregor or not, is a question best left to the man himself.

Despite his UFC 303 pull-out, Jackson and several other fans are still pretty eager to witness his comeback, but there are challenges to get the ‘Mystic Mac’ back to the 0ctagon.

Ariel Helwani predicts challenges UFC will face for Conor McGregor’s return

‘The MMA Hour’ host, Ariel Helwani, was initially pretty positive about McGregor showing up for UFC 303 but, the subsequent days of doubts ensured that he was the first one who called it. Helwani was one of the first journos to claim that the event had been canceled and the UFC was looking for a replacement.

He also answered one of his followers who wanted to know when he thought McGregor could make his comeback now that his UFC 303 pull-out had become public.

But what Helwani predicted won’t please fans. The 41-year-old predicted that McGregor probably won’t be able to make his comeback before the UFC 307, which the authorities had scheduled for 5 October.

Right now even Dana White and Co. probably don’t have a proper idea of any timeline of McGregor’s return. So fans will just have to be patient? What’s another 3 months after 3 long years?