‘Respect People That Risk Their Health’: Ex-UFC Champion Defends 45-Year-Old Rashad Evans’ Boxing Ambitions Against Haters

Quinton Jackson is reportedly in talks with former MMA fighter Rashad Evans for a boxing match and isn’t going to take any hate directed at him for the same.

‘Rampage’ has always wanted to put on a boxing fight for the fans, but following the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, viewers have been left with a sour aftertaste for super fights, and as such Jackson and Evans have been called out for putting on a fight that no one wants to see.

In response to all the hate, Jackson penned a long message on Twitter asking people to stop the hate and let two veterans of combat sports do what they want to do.

“I plan on making this fight very entertaining…..have more respect for people that put their health at risk to entertain you.”

Yall need to stop hating and let two fighters do what they love to do. I plan on making this fight very entertaining. I’ve always wanted to do a boxing match,yes i wish it would’ve came years ago. Only non fighters talk shit like this on real fighters,have more respect for people… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) November 21, 2024

‘Rampage‘ understands the frustration of the fans who are worried that it’s too late into their careers for this fight. And no one can blame them after the disaster that was the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. Tyson’s legs stopped working within the first few minutes of the fight and Paul forgot he could KO someone for the win. Instead, it was a slop fest that lasted far longer than it should have.

However, in Jackson’s case, it’s something he’s wanted to do for a very long time. And as far as Evans is concerned, he’s all but confirmed the fight.

Evans reveals fight timeline

Evans has already begun training camp as he believes the fight will take place early next year no matter what. The former UFC fighter told Damon Martin, they were looking at a February timeline in Florida for the fight.

“I have jumped into training camp and I’m gonna do a boxing match with Rampage, we’re looking to do it potentially at the end of February.”

This is of course a rehash of a bitter UFC rivalry. The two have fought each other in the octagon once before where Evans came out on top.

Now ‘Rampage‘ will be looking to exact his revenge in the boxing ring. Although both fighters are way past their prime, Jackson has always been a wild man and if nothing of import happens, it is expected to be an entertaining affair all the same.