UFC Veteran Reveals What It Takes to Consistently Battle Legends Like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and Others

UFC veteran Michael Johnson might not be a top lightweight contender but he is a name that every champion, every great fighter has had to go through to get to the top. He has always been a gatekeeper of the division and he takes that role with pride. But what does it take to fight these world-class athletes and why does he keep doing it?

In an interview with Kevin Iole, Johnson jokes that it’s because he’s not all up there.

“You gotta have a few screws loose, I think… I am just continuing to go after these guys. But maybe that’s just me wanting to really pursue greatness. I see these guys in the sport and I see what they accomplished, and… I just want to fight them. They are the best of the best and to share the octagon with those guys… because if I go and beat one of these guys, that means I am just one step closer to being as great as I can be.

Since his debut in the UFC in 2010, Johnson has fought the likes of Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Clay Guida, and Justin Gaethje among countless other names. Despite often being considered a journeyman in the sport, Johnson actually has wins over legends like Poirier and Barboza.

And how many fighters can actually claim that?

Johnson’s last fight was at UFC Tampa, in the final event of the year, where he went against Ottman Azaitar and delivered a KO that had everyone singing his praises on social media.

Johnson’s Right hook from hell

Fighting in the prelims, the 38-year-old stunned Azaitar with a right hook in the second round, the video of which has since gone viral.



It also led to Michael Chandler posting an old video of Johnson knocking out his arch-rival Dustin Poirier. Chandler complimented Johnson’s power and called it the best right hook in history.

Best right hook in UFC HISTORY. Never forget this one. #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/CIQsLGSoIj — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 15, 2024



Others, who were also stunned to see the amazing KO, responded with “Michael Johnson still has dynamite in his hands“. Some were just stunned by how quick he still was and said, “Michael Johnson is ice cold! Fastest hands in the bizness“.

This fan was even happy to do a call out on behalf of Johnson after the KO- “Michael Johnson says he wanted to call out Michael Chandler but doesn’t actually do it. I wouldn’t mind see that fight considering Chandler doesn’t even belong in the rankings“.

Hopefully, Johnson does call out someone in the Top 10, maybe a brawler like Chandler or Gaethje. Now, those would be fights you would pay good money to watch!