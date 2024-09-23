UFC’s Newest Fighter Malcolm Wellmaker Sets Sights on Fighting ‘In Front of Joe Rogan’: “Next Dream”

Fresh off of his win in Dana White Contender Series, 0-year-old Augusta native, Malcolm Wellmaker delivered a highlight reel KO to punch his ticket into the UFC. Reflecting on his achievement and what’s next, the fighter mentioned his “dream” of fighting in front of UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Wellmaker was seen with MMA Junkies’ Mike Bohn for an exclusive, where he talked about UFC veteran Daniel Cormier calling his fight and how much more he has to look forward to.

“Me and DC were crazy, having him commentate one of my fights is crazy so I think at this point now, I want to start meeting more people in the UFC so I want to fight in front of Joe Rogan, it is my next dream, you know.”

Coming from a humble small team at Faglier’s MMA out of Augusta, Georgia, Malcolm is the first from the camp to make it to the UFC. However, he announced his arrival with a spectacular round 1 KO of Adam Bramhald, impressing Uncle Dana such that he had no other option but to sign him into the promotion.

Furthermore, the impressive KO is currently on the No.7 spot of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Top 10 plays. But who is this Malcom Wellmaker?

Who is Malcolm Wellmaker, the R1 KO artist?

Witnessing the 30-year-old’s devastating KO, thee MMA community might have found themselves the next UFC superstar. Unlike, some fighters who come from a solid fighting background, hailing from some of the best gyms in the world, Wellmaker trains at Fagliers MMA gym, located at 266 Bobby Jones Expy Suite 19 in Augusta.

Before he shot to fame, winning the DWCS contract, he was a proud pipe welder who frequently posted on social media about his work and his training regiment.

Born and raised in Augusta, Malcolm is now 8-0 in fights in his career with this monumental win. He attended John S. Davidson Fine Arts School where he gained popularity for his dance moves as part of a crew called Crash Crash Jerk Crew.

HE ONLY NEEDED ONE SHOT 🤯 Malcolm Wellmaker gets the KO in round 1! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/8tzqVoN344 — UFC (@ufc) August 28, 2024

But it’s the time he spent in Conflict MMA events to rack up a few wins that let him get his opening in the UFC. And now his DWCS KO, defeating Bramhald in R1 just over the 2-minute mark with one well timed shot shot to the head has put the spotlight on him. Hopefully he can carry on building on the momentum and someday he might find himself being talked to by Rogan himself during a post fight interview.