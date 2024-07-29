Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen: Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card- a Complete Fan Guide

Cory Sandhagen is taking on a lower-ranked opponent in Umar Nurmagomedov. But when one reads that last name again they can understand why the rankings might not matter. The pair will take each other on Sunday, August 4. The event takes place at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This is the first time that a ‘Nurmagomedov’ will be headlining a UFC event since ‘The Eagle’ retired from the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Umar is unbeaten in the UFC and has the same fighting style as most fighters that emerge from the Dagestani camp.

The event starts at 12:30 AM GMT live from Abu Dhabi and for fans who can’t be present at the event, they can stream it on DAZN.

But this is not the only interesting fight on the card.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov will also be featuring on the card, along with Marlon Vera, Mackenzie Dern and the legendary Tony Ferguson.

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez

Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener

Prelims

Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes

Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes

Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya

Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi in August and with such a stacked card, fans can not wait for August 4.

Meanwhile, with the main event being a five-round fight, Nurmagomedov is confident that he will have an edge over his competitor in terms of cardio.

Nurmagomedov believes Sandhagen doesn’t have the lungs

This is the first time in his career that Umar Nurmagomedov will be fighting 5 rounds in the UFC. However, he is very confident that he will he will be fine given his conditioning. Unfortunately he doesn’t share the same sentiments for his opponent.

In fact, in an interview with Sports 24, the Russian fighter spoke about how he thinks Sandhagen would perform.

“He will get exhausted in there fighting with me you will see. Didn’t he get tired in the Petr Yan fight?…He lost the fight because he got tired.”

Umar Nurmagomedov @UNmgdv believes he will have a significant advantage over Cory Sandhagen in the cardio department as the two headline UFC in Abu Dhabi on August 3rd. Via Sport 24 / @wonders4341 It’s going to be the first five-rounder for the “Young eagle” inside the… pic.twitter.com/0CTpjj5YcT — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 28, 2024

Nurmagomedov obviously believes cardio will play a major factor in this fight. Now, of course, given his style of pressure wrestling, Sandhagen would really have to be at it from the get go. And if Umar’s brother Khabib’s fights prove anything, it’s that everyone out of that camp will come at you for 5 rounds straight, so Sandhangen better be prepared to go 25 mins without a breather.