MMA Journalist Ridicules Umar Nurmagomedov’s Coach for Acting Like a Sore Loser After Making Excuses for Merab Dvalishvili Loss

MERAB DVALISHVILI (19-4-0) of Tbilisi, Georgia defeats UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV (18-1-0) of Kizilyurt, Russia by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome

Heading into the highly anticipated title bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, the narrative seemed set: Umar was expected to stay undefeated and bring another championship back to the storied Nurmagomedov family legacy. But Merab wasn’t reading from that script. He defended his belt with grit and completely derailed what many saw as a coronation.

Since then, Umar’s coach Javier Mednez has been listing off reasons for the loss, suggesting circumstances beyond just performance were to blame. But his most recent analysis didn’t sit well with MMA journalist James Lynch, who called him out for a lack of objectivity.

Dvalishvili may have walked away with the win at UFC 311, but according to Mendez, it wasn’t because he out-fought Nurmagomedov—it was because he looked like he did.

“I told Umar, the reason why you didn’t win the fifth is because he showboated his way to it,” Mendez said on his podcast. “He acted like the victor while you were tired, and that’s why I feel he took it from you—you let him”, he added.

Mendez didn’t believe Merab’s offense was more effective, either. “The actual damage he did was nothing compared to what Umar did,” he claimed.

“But he kept showing, ‘I’m the winner, I’m the winner,’ and Umar couldn’t stop that. I can see how judges get swayed by that.”Mendez, it continued, criticizing Merab’s 5th round showboating.

Lynch, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, responded to this and claimed Mendez wasn’t being fair to the bantamweight champion.

“It just comes off like a sore loser,” he said.

Lynch pointed to the stats—Merab outlanded Umar 111 to 59 and secured seven takedowns—to argue that the fight was won through action, not theatrics. While acknowledging the bout was close, Lynch also pushed back on the idea that Merab’s energy alone swayed the judges.

He also addressed the new narrative about Umar breaking his hand, saying injuries happen all the time, and Merab wasn’t 100% either, having taken the fight against his will only four months after winning it.

“No fighter is ever completely healthy,” Lynch noted.

Meanwhile, having called a big game in the lead-up to the fight, Umar now hopes to regroup with his team and figure out how to get that title shot back.

What’s next for Umar Nurmagomedov?

​After experiencing his first professional loss to Merab at UFC 311, Umar has expressed an unwavering determination to claim the UFC bantamweight title, stating, “Nothing has changed. Same plans.” ​

In the highly competitive bantamweight division, potential matchups for Nurmagomedov include top contenders like Song Yadong, who is coming off a controversial win against former champion Henry Cejudo.

Additionally, fighters such as Petr Yan present compelling opportunities for him to reestablish his position in the title conversation.​ The winner of the highly anticipated fight between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo could also be a good test for Umar Nurmagomedov.

At 29 years old, time is on Nurmagomedov’s side. His impressive record of 18 wins and a single loss underscores his potential to ascend once more in the bantamweight ranks.

However, at UFC 311, he looked woefully underprepared to fight one of Merab’s caliber. What Umar needs is a lot of experience and an extra set of lungs, should he desire another five round battle against the Georgian.

That is, of course, unless he can figure out a way to knock the champion, who hasn’t lost since 2018 and is on a 12-fight win streak.