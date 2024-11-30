‘Unique Fighter’: Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Head Coach Praises Michael ‘Venom’ Page but Issues ‘Pressure’ Warning

Sharaputdin Magomedov’s coach Gor Azizyan, has a lot of respect for Michael ‘Venom’ Page. The Brit is reportedly set to take on ‘Bullet’ in a UFC Fight Night card. The tentative date for the fight is February 1 as the UFC returns to Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the fight, ‘Bullet’s’ coach spoke about the unique fighting style that ‘Venom’ possesses. Stylistically, this is a match made in heaven, especially for the UFC fans.

Both fighters are strikers and each has their unique ways of fighting. ‘Bullet’ incorporates a fast-paced style, constantly moving, and pressuring the opponent.

The Brit, on the other hand, stands in almost a sideways Karate stance similar to Stephen Thompson, with his hands down. In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Magomedov’s coach praised his fighting style,

“I think it’s going to be a great fight because he is also quite a unique fighter. Awkward style, throwing weird strikes, like a Karate approach to striking… I think style-wise he is not an easy opponent for Sharaputdin… Look at the way he moves, nobody fights like that.”

There’s a reason the UFC brought Page over to the UFC from Bellator. The Brit is one of the most exciting fighters. He throws some of the most unpredictable kicks, knees, and elbows in the game.

Although he isn’t constantly moving like ‘Bullet‘, he is still extremely quick and knows how to get in & out of his opponent’s space without taking damage.

Magomedov’s coach shares key points to emerge victorious against Page

Although ‘Bullet’s’ coach had nothing but praise for Page’s fight style, he knew what his fighter had to do to secure a win. In the same interview with Red Corner MMA, he spoke about the things that will work in favor of ‘Bullet’ against such a unique fight style,

“He doesn’t like to get low-kicked as I can see…Against Page, it’s going to be 70/30 in favor of kicks (over punches)…The point is, he never faced the pressure Shara brings and it’s that pressure that may force him to do things.”

Azizyan has a clear game plan for Magomedov — pressure Page and use kicks to throw him off his game. This style of fighting will not give the Brit much time to think.

They are hoping it will also force him to try and take the fight to the ground, deviating from his game plan. But this is easier said than done since Page is excellent at throwing kicks.