Usman Nurmagomedov Requests Daniel Cormier to Compensate Training Partner for Physical and Financial Damages

Allan Binoy
Published

Usman Nurmagomedov (L), Daniel Cormier (R)

Daniel Cormier is a close friend of the Nurmagomedovs, who often trains with the Dagestani camp. Unfortunately, he seems to have injured someone and is now being asked to step up and pay for the damage. During Usman’s camp for his fight against Alexander Shabliy, Cormier accidentally hit Amru Magomedov, one of Usman’s training partners, with a heavy uppercut.

According to Usman, the injury left Amru with persistent headaches, keeping him out of training for a month and a half. During that time, Amru also required IV therapy and couldn’t earn money from his usual training activities.

Accidents happen in sparring, and while Amru Magomedov faced some setbacks, it’s clear the situation is being taken in stride by everyone involved. Whether or not Cormier decides to “pay up,” this is just another chapter in the friendly dynamic between him and Team Khabib.

While Cormier hasn’t publicly responded to Usman’s playful demand, it’s only a matter of time. DC has often sparred with guys smaller than him during his camps. There are multiple instances of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev bantering with Cormier over who defeated whom during their sparring sessions.

But Makhachev‘s major issue with DC is and has always been the former champion’s eating habits.

Islam’s got no chill

From asking DC to rename his ESPN show from Good Guy/Bad Guy to Fat Guy/Bad Guy, to requesting him to stop playing golf and pick up an actual physical activity, Islam has always made fun of DC’s weight. It’s honestly been a staple of every conversation they have ever had on camera.


For a while now, Makhachev has playfully accused Cormier of having become lazy since retiring and skipping training, while indulging in unhealthy food. The lightweight champion revisited the topic during an interview ahead of UFC 311 where he again scolded DC for his dietary choices.

“He’s promoting fast food… I said ‘hey stop!’ You don’t have to eat this because you’re so big now. This is a big problem. Food is very important thing if they want to be in shape for many years.”

Cormier, known for his self-deprecating humor, has taken Makhachev’s teasing in stride, often playing along with the jokes. The lighthearted exchanges are just another example of the camaraderie shared between Cormier and Team Khabib, where mutual respect and playful ribbing go hand in hand.

