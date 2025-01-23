Start Time of Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes Event in 20+ Countries Including USA, Russia, and Others

Just a week after the Dagestani camp fought two title fights, Usman Nurmagomedov defends his Bellator lightweight title against Ireland’s Paul Hughes. Their feud has already become as personal as it could have been. The two camps have been calling each other out so much that the event has now been dubbed ‘Dagestsan vs Ireland 2’.

Now nothing can match the hype of Dagestan vs Ireland 1 (Khabib vs Conor at UFC 229), but this fight is just as significant for the Nurmagomedovs. This has been a gloomy also few days for the family since Umar became the first of the clan to lose a pro-MMA fight. If Usman wins, the camp can just chalk it as an anomaly and move on. If not, the rumors of the decline of their house are likely to spread like wildfire.

The event is being broadcast across 20+ countries. So it will be airing across time zones. To ensure that you know when to tune in, we prepared a list.

Start times for Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes

Country Event Start Time Main Event Start Time USA 11:00 AM ET (Jan 25) 4:00 PM ET (Jan 25) Canada 11:00 AM ET (Jan 25) 4:00 PM ET (Jan 25) Mexico 10:00 AM CST (Jan 25) 3:00 PM CST (Jan 25) Brazil 1:00 PM BRT (Jan 25) 6:00 PM BRT (Jan 25) Argentina 1:00 PM ART (Jan 25) 6:00 PM ART (Jan 25) UK 4:00 PM GMT (Jan 25) 9:00 PM GMT (Jan 25) Ireland 4:00 PM GMT (Jan 25) 9:00 PM GMT (Jan 25) France 5:00 PM CET (Jan 25) 10:00 PM CET (Jan 25) Russia 7:00 PM MSK (Jan 25) 12:00 AM MSK (Jan 26) Ukraine 6:00 PM EET (Jan 25) 11:00 PM EET (Jan 25) China 11:00 PM CST (Jan 25) 4:00 AM CST (Jan 26) Japan 1:00 AM JST (Jan 26) 6:00 AM JST (Jan 26) South Korea 1:00 AM KST (Jan 26) 6:00 AM KST (Jan 26) Singapore 12:00 AM SGT (Jan 26) 5:00 AM SGT (Jan 26) India 9:30 PM IST (Jan 25) 2:30 AM IST (Jan 26) UAE 7:00 PM GST (Jan 25) 12:00 AM GST (Jan 26) Saudi Arabia 6:00 PM AST (Jan 25) 11:00 PM AST (Jan 25) South Africa 5:00 PM SAST (Jan 25) 10:00 PM SAST (Jan 25) Australia 1:00 AM AEDT (Jan 26) 6:00 AM AEDT (Jan 26) New Zealand 3:00 AM NZDT (Jan 26) 8:00 AM NZDT (Jan 26)

Usman, boasting an unblemished record of 18-0, will hope to continue his run in the PFL. Hughes, at 13-1, meanwhile will hope to gain success in the first title fight of his career. This bout headlines the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai on January 25, 2025, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Hughes hopes to humble the Nurmagomedovs

Hughes will also be hoping to answer Khabib’s criticism of Irish MMA by handing them a defeat in a sport they seem to be building a dynasty in right now. Earlier Khabib had tried to hype up the fight by claiming that Ireland didn’t have any fighters. He also compared the level of MMA in Hughes’ country to his and asserted that there was no real competition.

“Ireland doesn’t have fighters, brother. Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes, Conor McGregor, and who else? There are no fighters.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov stated there is a big difference between the level of MMA in Dagestan and Ireland (via @PFLMMA) pic.twitter.com/uOxTvyeWxI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 2, 2025

His remarks have since been responded to by Hughes, who had accused the entire Dagestani camp of doping and had told Khabib that he was only famous due to his fight with McGregor. The Irish lightweight contender also claims to be determined to prove the Dagestani camp wrong.

Conor made you famous. https://t.co/88ycFRkTCf — Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 3, 2025

Hughes also promised to humble Usman, after the champion had asked him who he was during a promotional shoot for the fight.