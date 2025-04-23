Valuetainment Co-Host Credits Donald Trump for ‘Changed’ Conor McGregor After His Recent Political Outburst

U.S President Donald Trump, chats with Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor for St. Patricks day, at the Oval Office of the White House

Conor McGregor, who is hoping to launch his own Presidential bid in the Republic of Ireland, has seen his aims already shot down by both the Irish public and politicians in the country. However, American podcasters continue to believe he will make a comeback like US President Donald Trump and take the island by storm.

The 36-year-old seems to have taken his fleeting campaign in a far-right stance, attempting to recreate Trump’s popular sentiment in relation to mass immigration in his native country. The former UFC champion has claimed an “illegal immigration racket” is poised to take over the country.

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty,” McGregor has said. “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness due to the illegal immigration racket,” he added, blaming the government’s lack of efficiency on the subject, during a recent White House visit during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Washington

And as far as Valuentertainment co-host, Adam Sosnick, McGregor is taking a leaf from Trump’s page in his political approach.

“Doubt Conor McGregor all you want“, Sosnick began on the Patrick Bet-David channel.

Claiming that McGregor was a brilliant speaker like the POTUS, Sonnick added, “If (Donald) Trump did anything, he basically burst the bubble that you need to just be a perfectly polished politician. And say exactly what everyone always says. F that. This guy is a fighter, he’s a winner.”

Seemingly invested deeply in Irish politics, Sonnick also claimed that McGregor was “fighting for his country“. His remarks remain in stark contrast to those of elected representatives from Ireland, who have asserted that the UFC fighter didn’t speak for the citizens of the island.

Regardless, McGregor has found resounding success with American conservative media with his rehashing of GOP policies.

Interestingly, there was a time during the last US presidential election when the Irishman found himself disillusioned with Trump.

McGregor’s mini feud with Trump

McGregor had long held ties with the outspoken political leader. Attending his inauguration earlier this year, McGregor was chastised for his display by comedian Theo Von, after running into both Jake Paul and his elder brother, Logan Paul, at the ceremony.

But interestingly, his fandom of Trump came after some notable criticism of the statesman in the past.

Last year, reacting to claims from Trump that his long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was his favorite fighter in the history of the sport, McGregor used the opportunity to hit out at the Russian.

“(Donald) Trump’s favorite fighter,” McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet. “Here he (Nurmagomedov) is in a tiny tub with his fellow inbred pals in Dagestan. Can you spot him? Where’s Khabib? Find Khabib”, he had tweeted.



To boot, McGregor also boldly claimed Trump’s pick of Nurmagomedov as his favorite combatant would be the downfall of his second Presidential campaign. And doubted his ability to take office for a second term.

“Campaign ending decision. A smelly fat mountain monkey from the inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal”, he had also tweeted.

So it seems that while McGregor is taking a leaf from Trump’s book, it only appears to be a chance to capitalize on his success in his own Presidential pursuit. Nothing more than just general admiration.