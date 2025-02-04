“It’s Conor McGregor”: Jake Paul’s Cryptic Announcement Has Fans Excitedly Guessing His Next Big Move

Jake Paul has once again sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest cryptic tweet. After weeks of teasing fans, the YouTuber-turned-boxer finally dropped a date for his next fight, announcing, “It’s time Sat July 5th New York, New York”. While he didn’t reveal his opponent, it has led to the flooding of social media with guesses about who it might be.

The most popular theory? Former UFC champ Conor McGregor. Fans couldn’t help but dream big, with one user writing, “If it’s Conor McGregor then it will be a HUGE fight.”

If it’s Conor Mcgregor then it will be a HUGE fight — Vasaka Media (@vasakamedia) February 3, 2025

However, not everyone was convinced, with some taking jabs at Paul’s typical matchmaking choices. One fan sarcastically asked, “Which old man will it be?”, while another quipped, “So which retired boxing legend are you fighting this time?”. Both are fair questions. Jake’s last opponent was 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

In fact, the only time he fought a pro boxer in his prime was in 2023 against Tommy Fury, a fight the American lost. To this day, it remains the only loss of his professional boxing career. So, nobody actually seems to be believing that he would actually take on another pro just yet.

Some fans wondered if Paul was finally about to face off against his longtime rival KSI, with one comment reading, “Please be KSI finally.” and another bluntly stating, “If it ain’t KSI, I don’t care.”

If it ain’t KSI I don’t care — Aidan Hatch (@AidanHatch2) February 4, 2025

Some fans even joked that Jake might be stepping into the ring against his own brother, Logan. “So you’re boxing your brother?” one fan asked, while another warned, “If it’s your brother, it’ll be the biggest bust of your career.”

With no official opponent named yet, the mystery surrounding his July 5th return continues to build. Whether it’s McGregor, KSI, or another unexpected name, fans are eagerly waiting for the big reveal.

However, certain sections of MMA media have been speculating that it would be boxing champion, Canelo Alvarez.

Will Canelo fight Jake?

The possibility of Paul facing Canelo gained traction after reports surfaced that the two were in talks for a potential title fight in the second half of the year. Given that Canelo is one of the biggest names in boxing, this matchup would be a massive step up for Paul, though many fans remain skeptical about whether it will actually happen.

Multiple reports emerging that Canelo Alvarez is fighting Jake Paul in May… Fact or cap? (via @ESPNKnockOut) pic.twitter.com/3bK5fb90x9 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 3, 2025

Jake has challenged Canelo on multiple occasions in the past. Earlier in October 2024, he had told TMZ that should Canelo accept, he would take him head-on and win. Jake then cited that people had called him crazy for taking on Anderson Silvs and Tyron Woodley as well, but he had proven them all wrong by winning.

Canelo has, however, repeatedly downplayed Jake’s advances, claiming that the only way they could fight was if it were an exhibition fight. Besides, with the Terence Crawford fight seemingly getting confirmed for this year, it is unlikely he will have any time to spare for the younger Paul brother.