VIDEO: Ex-UFC Champ Hilariously Pretends to Be Rampage Jackson’s Son

In a laugh-out-loud moment that’s been buzzing online, former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson had everyone cracking up by pretending to be Rampage Jackson’s son.

The video of these two legends joking around is pure gold, showing off Johnson’s playful side. The former UFC champion is known for quick wit and that was on display in a recent video shared by Bear Degidio.

Jackson and Degidio host the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ where the duo frequently have MMA personalities on their show to discuss the latest and greatest in the world of MMA.

The latest episode featured former champion Demetrious Johnson. And while the episode will surely be fun, it will have to fight hard against this video Johnson steppeing out for a meal with the ‘Jaxxon’ team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Degidio (@beardegidio)



In the video shared on Instagram, Degidio was seen talking to a waitress trying to convince her that ‘Rampage’ is a stand up comedian. Unfortunately she had a hard time believing it.

In order to help his case, Degidio called Johnson over and asked him to back up his story. The former champion turned out to be quite the comedian as he claimed with a straight face that he is in fact Jackson’s son.

Johnson has appeared on the Jaxxon podcast a number of times in the past. The former champion is quickly becoming a regular on all the major MMA-related shows as his valuable insights and articulation vows fans every time.

This also appears to be Johnson’s next chapter in life as he tapers down his in ring activities.

Mighty Mouse to become a major voice in the MMA space?

It has been over a year since Johnson’s last fight at One Championship. During that time, ‘Mighty’ has kept himself active and competed in a number of Jiu-Jitsu tournaments where he has more often than not walked away with gold.

He has also significantly increased his presence on social media, conducting interviews with not just MMA fighters but also big personalities outside it such as ‘Ninja’.

Mind you, the likes of Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier, and Michael Bisping have all transitioned from fighters to media personalities. A similar move could be on the cards for Johnson once he hangs up his gloves from the sport.

Needless to say, this would be a real boon for fans as Johnson breaks down and explains the sport in a way that very few can.