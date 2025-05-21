mobile app bar

Tom Aspinall Sees 125lbs Goat Demetrious Johnson Taking Down ‘World Stongest Man’ Eddie Hall

Allan Binoy
Published

(L-R) Flyweight champion DEMETRIOUS Mighty Mouse JOHNSON makes weigh during the UFC 186 weigh-in at Metropolis on April 24, 2015 in Montreal, Canada

Credit
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Forget about 100 men vs. 1 Gorilla, Tom Aspinall wants to know what would happen if Demetrious Johnson took on Eddie Hall. Ever since he retired from being a ‘Strongman’, Hall has gained a particular interest in combat sports, training in both boxing and MMA.

In fact, he even fought in an exhibition fight against fellow strongman Hafthor Bjornsson. Following which, he did his infamous one strongman vs. 2 MMA fighters bout, which grabbed a lot of attention.

The Brit has also trained with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently, where they tested each other’s kicks and punches with pads on.

So, who better to answer the question of ‘How many Demetrious Johnsons would it take to beat Eddie Hall?’ It should be noted that Johnson, though one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, competed at 125 lbs. while Hall walks around at 362 lbs. So, that’s at least three Johnsons worth of human!

However, when posed with this question in an interview with ‘Mighty Mouse’ himself, Aspinall responded, “In all honesty, if you had an MMA fight, I think you’d beat him.”

Johnson immediately clapped back, saying, “No dude, he’s f*cking big.”

 The former UFC flyweight champ was speaking from experience, having seen what Hall did to the two MMA fighters he took on at the same time. Johnson marveled at how casually the Brit picked up and threw his opponents like a ragdoll.

But Aspinall argues that in a big MMA cage, Johnson could evade the big man easily, tire him out, and use it to his advantage.

Notably, this isn’t the first time a question like this has come up; the last time this happened, MMA Twitter had a field day roasting Bradley Martyn.

Can Johnson beat Bradley Martyn?

When Martyn hosted Brendan Schaub on his podcast, he claimed he would crush Johnson like a paper towel because of the massive weight difference between the pair. However, Schaub thought otherwise and claimed even the flyweight would be able to outmaneuver him in wrestling.

And thus the debate raged on, all over social media, with UFC fans trolling the bodybuilder for thinking he could ‘crush’ Johnson.

To push their point home, they even shared a video of ‘Mighty Mouse’ competing against a heavyweight fighter in a BJJ tournament, and mind you, his opponent was a brown belt in his own right.

Fans were adamant that the video was evidence of what would happen to Martyn in a wrestling match. An MMA fight, on the other hand, is a different story. There, the size and power would definitely come into play.

And all it would take for the heavyweights like Eddie Hall and Martyn would be a wild punch or kick. At the least, they’d just have to grab hold of the flyweight, and it would be game over from a sheer power perspective.

And Johnson’s punches and kicks would probably not do too much damage to them.

But then again, there’s the task of trying to catch the nimble flyweight. And as you know, bodybuilders aren’t really known for their endurance, so if ‘Might Mouse’ can tire them out by evading them in the early rounds, it might be wraps going into the later rounds.

Of course, all this is just speculation, and the final decision is left to the fans to decide who would win in such a fight. Or the best case scenario would be an official Jiu Jitsu match or MMA fight between Johnson and either Martyn or Hall.

