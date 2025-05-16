‘That Sh*t Don’t Happen in NFL & NBA’: MMA Analyst Exposes Deep Flaw in Dana White’s UFC Structure

UFC CEO DANA WHITE with post event media during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Etihad Campus, SportCity, Manchester, England on the 27 July 2024. Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-6350-0002

Popular MMA analyst, The MMA Guru, is a huge fan of the UFC. But that doesn’t mean that he’s going to support everything that UFC boss Dana White declares.

The British social media personality, who has amassed more than 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, vented his calculated frustrations at maverick flyweight Demetrious Johnson, his guest on the episode. The MMA Guru’s latest rant dived into a debate that refuses to go away: will the UFC continue to grow to the point that it surpasses the NFL and the NBA?

It’s a debate that White still brings up, as shown in his FOX News interview from last year. “When you think about the UFC, back in the day when you [Brian Kilmeade] were working here, people would laugh if you thought that this would overtake boxing,” began White.

“Well, the beautiful thing that I’ve always said since day one, I said, this will eventually be the biggest sport in the world,” he added.

However, The MMA Guru strongly opposes White’s argument, suggesting that the NFL and NBA will continue to be bigger and more superior as long as they continue to maintain a very specific aspect of their exclusivity.

“A lot of people try and say the UFC is like getting into the NFL. It’s nowhere near the talent level,” argued The MMA Guru in the latest episode of his podcast. Demetrious, an all-time great in the UFC, supported the host’s point before The Guru moved on to the NBA.

“The percentage of people that want to be a basketball player that end up in the NBA is far, far smaller than the percentage of people that want to be in the UFC and actually get into the UFC.

“There are so many fighters that get into the UFC and I’m like, ‘This guy ain’t f**king wrestled.’ Imagine that in the NBA?” mocked The Guru.

“With the UFC, there’s so many guys that just made it off of being a brawler and he’s in the UFC. He’s picked it up at 30 and made it. That sh*t don’t happen in any of these other sports.”

Demetrious Johnson: Tom Aspinall’s own ‘MMA Guru’?

‘Mighty Mouse’ has only been retired since last September, but he might be about to get involved in one of the biggest ongoing storylines in the UFC.

Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall continues to wait for his shot at Jon Jones’ Heavyweight title. But if the English fighter can’t step into the Octagon with ‘Bones’ right now, he’s going to make sure he’s even more prepared when he does.

Aspinall has called upon Johnson to help him plan for a future bout against Jones. Not just supremely athletic, Johnson possesses one of the most intelligent minds in UFC history.

If Aspinall is going to topple arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time, he needs to take on all the advice he can. Having accepted the call, Johnson’s wise words will surely boost Aspinall’s chances.