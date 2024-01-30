HomeSearch

Souvik Roy
Video: UFC Champ Alex Pereira Leaves Social Media Influencer Bloodied Nose Post Sparring

Alex Pereira. Credit – USA Today Sports

Social media stars have often expressed their desire to get involved in combat sports. But it’s important to take a slow start. The noted American social media star, Papi Gio, may have chosen the correct option of going for a spar first. But one of his recent Instagram videos showcased that he made a big mistake when he chose the current UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira as his sparring partner. Papi ended the sparring session with a leaky nose.

The Brazilian UFC champion is undoubtedly one of the hardest strikers to ever grace the octagon. Fans may remember how he floored the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jiri Prochazka, with a left hook during their UFC 295 clash. The video of Papi and ‘Poatan’s’ sparring session on ESPN revealed that the latter didn’t apply even half of his power. Still, he left the social media star with a bloodied nose.

The caption of Papi’s Instagram video gave a perfect description of what he might have felt after getting his nose busted by Pereira. It read:

“Not Funny”

However, lots of fans may have got tired of such social media personalities engaging with fighters to attract more eyeballs. A lot of them, like Papi, get a reality check in a rather brutal way. But most of them are awaiting Pereira’s next matchup against the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill.

The rivalry between the two has been building up since Hill defeated Pereira’s mentor and former UFC light heavyweight champ, Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. They have also started firing verbal shots at each other.

Alex Pereira won’t let Jamahal Hill fulfill his promise

In Jamahal Hill’s UFC 295 recap video, he touched a part of how his fight with Pereira might look like. ‘Sweet Dreams’ said that he had no personal grudges against Pereira. He also labeled him as a friend. But he intended to knock the Brazilian out in their fight, defeating him at his own game. Hill also talked about several fans undermining and disrespecting his abilities. This is why he felt the need to knock Pereira out.

However, Hill also received a befitting reply from the Brazilian, just days after his rant. ‘Poatan’ appeared in a ‘QnA’ video on his own YouTube channel where he also answered a question about Hill’s words about him. ‘Poatan’ mentioned that Hill should be focused on his training instead of talking much. He also called the former champ “overconfident” for his remarks. However, only time has the answer to which of these two UFC light heavyweights will be able to hold onto his words.

