WATCH: DJ KSHMR Tribute to Jiri Prochazka with Special Set in Czech Republic, Celebrates UFC 300 Victory Onstage

Considering the UFC’s massive audience base, it is pretty common for popular personalities to be fans of the promotion. The list of high-profile UFC fans, includes Imagine Dragons vocalist, Dan Reynolds, former president Donald Trump, and popular streamer Adin Ross, among others. Likewise, the famous American DJ-music producer, Niles Hollowell-Dhar aka ‘KSHMR’ has become the newest addition to the list as he recently honored Jiri ‘BJP’ Prochazka during a concert in the Czech Republic.

KSHMR used an instance from the buildup to Prochazka’s’ UFC 300 fight against Aleksander Rakic to showcase how ‘Denisa’ teaches a lesson to the people who dare insult his country. While the music producer paid the tribute during a concert in Prague, his post on X detailed his love for Prochazaka, as it read,

“My tribute to @jiri_bjp at my show in the Czech Republic at Epic Prague, one of the kindest people I know. Especially considering he can smash anyone nice to see you brother!!”

The crowd’s response when Prochazka landed his strike on Rakic was nothing short of epic. Through his performance, the Czech fighter showed that he would not stand opponents who disrespect his country. However, his UFC 300 win has left fans questioning if ‘The Czech Samurai’ will get another shot at the light heavyweight title.

Will Jiri Prochazka get another shot at the UFC light heavyweight gold?

Amidst several exciting fights, the UFC 300 main event featured the current UFC light heavyweight champ, Alex Pereira’s triumph over Jamahal Hill. Prochazka had also gone down against Pereira in the same way at UFC 295, although his UFC 300 victory stood as a testimony to his improvement.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that Pereira refused a fight against Magomed Ankalaev, whom the UFC was portraying as the next title contender. At the same time, Jamahal Hill has been vocal about his return and has already booked a fight against Khalil Rountree for UFC 303. Hence, the entire situation suggests that Prochazka may have his UFC light heavyweight title rematch wish fulfilled, although only time can tell if he will emerge victorious.