WATCH: Israel Adesanya in Stitches as Belal Muhammad Playfully Jibes Daniel Cormier Post-Fight

Belal Muhammad dished out a cold one to Daniel Cormier in the octagon. The newly crowned champion showed that he had the cardio that it takes to go the distance against a champion, in a main event. So when Cormier came up to him and asked him how the fight went, Muhammad thanked his strength and conditioning coach for keeping him in top shape ahead of the fight. He then poked fun at Cormier’s belly reminding him of what happened since he let go of his S&C coach.

Israel Adesanya was watching the fight live and when he saw ‘Remember The Name’ take a shot at ‘DC’, he couldn’t help but stop laughing.

“Alright that was funny, that was funny. And he hit him in the gut as well….I love this n*gga now bro…This n*gga funny.”

But as funny as he was, Belal definitely put on a performance that will make people remember his name. He looked so dominant in the octagon that the Khabib and GSP comparisons came out.

He looked so impressive that Adesanya himself gave him his flowers despite feeling bad for his friend Leon Edwards.

Adesanya congratulates Belal

Adesanya was watching the UFC 304 event from the comfort of his home since he is currently in training camp for his next fight against Dricuss Du Plessis.

Immediately after the bell rang, he clapped and congratulated Muhammad on his victory. In the same YouTube video, he talked about how it was a bittersweet moment for him as Leon Edwards is his teammate.

“Bittersweet to be honest. I feel bad for Leon but at the same time you look at the story and Belal now and what he’s just done again, people will remember the name.”

Israel Adesanya reacts to Belal Muhammad domination over Leon Edwards “People will remember the name” Adesanya gives Belal his deserved credit pic.twitter.com/6GnXpnZ0xK — Kenny Okoye (@TruthfulUfcFan) July 29, 2024

While Izzy seems calm right now, according to his teammate Dan Hooker, the Kiwi superstar has been looking a lot bigger and a lot more muscular and has been hitting people like a truck in sparring sessions.

And while he might have to shed some of that muscle for the middleweight fight with DDP next for the title of the ‘real African champion’, it is expected that he will retain some of that power. Actually he will need to do so. DDP might not be the most technically perfect fighter out there but he is a scrapper who can take a hit and keep coming.