“We Don’t Say Goat Anymore We Say Alex Pereira”: UFC Veteran Ends the Pound-For-Pound Debate

The UFC P4P debate is over according to Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani. Where fans are debating between Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones being #1, Sonnen and Helwani have a completely different name in mind.

Alex Pereira, the stone cold KO artist has been on a tear in the UFC ever since he joined the organization. The Brazilian has racked up some stunning KOs and has even become a champion in two divisions in his short time with the organization.

During the airing of the recent episode of the Helwani Show, the MMA journalist brought on Chael Sonnen as a guest, who couldn’t stop singing Poatan’s praises.

According to Sonnen, if Pereira becomes champion in Heavyweight as well, there will be no more pound for pound or a GOAT debate. The Brazilian will have changed the game.

There have been a lot of double champions but never a champion in three divisions. So, if he does mange to do that, the parameters fighters are judged by will no longer be applicable to him. Uncle Chael agrees.

“I feel like if he (Pereira) wins a belt at heavyweight and goes champ, champ, champ, the discussion is over. Whether we like it or not. We no longer talk about who’s the GOAT, we refer to Alex. We don’t say GOAT anymore, we say Alex.”

Alex Pereira is the current P4P No. 1 ️#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/JQBaswtaVf — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, ‘Poatan’ was not the only one Sonnen had praise for. The former middleweight contender even praised Dana White for what he saw in The Sphere.

Uncle Chael impressed with The Sphere

The UFC is looking to make an impact this weekend with their UFC 306 event at The Sphere in Las Vegas. And according to the company’s president Dana White, it is a never before seen event. He has time and again spoken about the tens of millions of dollars he’s invested in the venue.

So as the day of reckoning arrives, nerves are bound to show up for everyone involved. But Uncle Chael is not worried. He’s, in fact, impressed with what he has seen.

“I’ve got to tell you guys, it was remarkable, it was awesome. If I had a stronger word to use I would use it. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Chael Sonnen talks Sphere: It was remarkable. It was awesome. #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/vWfMZBG8tG — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 13, 2024

Sonnen seems so impressed by the setup that he even compared it to the Olympic games. He even spoke at length about how the production of the event was at the level of an Olympics opening ceremony.

And he’s not wrong. Dana White has pulled out all the stops for this event, hiring Emmy award winning producers and shelling out $20 million on the event.