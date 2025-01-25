What Is GFL: Global Fight League and Who Owns It- Exploring New Signings and Management

UFC might reign supreme at the helm of MMA but every now and then promotions rise to challenge its monopoly over the sport. The latest to join the line of competitors is the Global Fight League. With 300 fighters in its roster and a tournament-based challenge, the promotion aims to go toe to toe with the Dana White-led promotion.

Now, whether it can knock the UFC off its perch is another matter altogether. But as of right now, they are swinging for the fences.

Who are the owners of GPL?

GPL has been co-founded by veteran promoter Darren Owen, and has Arun Parimi as its Chief Operating Officer. Their leadership will be backed by Scott Parker, who serves as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Jeffrey Pollack, acting as a senior advisor.

Owen, who also served as the Commissioner has long been vocal about the fractured compensatory model of the sport, with an emphasis on fighter welfare.

According to The Sportster, he has introduced a 50/50 revenue-sharing model between the stakeholders and the fighters. This will be well removed from the current system in most sports entertainment promotions that sign its athletes as independent contractors but make it impossible to export their talent elsewhere. This practice has often been condemned as predatory in the media.

GFL aims to treat its stars like employees and provide them with guaranteed contracts, insurance, and pension plans.

But this is not the only unique part of the GFL.

GFL’s tournament-style events separate it from the UFC

UFC’s matchmaking has often been criticized for its inconsistencies. While it is true that marketability makes stars, it also sometimes takes away credibility. The GFL aims to improve on that by establishing new rules and a system that works with teams of 20. A team’s progress gets decided by how its fighters perform during a given season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Fight League (@globalfightleague)



For instance, a finish will win the victor’s team 4 points but if the fight goes to the judges, a point will be reduced. A No-Conest will result in the teams sharing 2 points each, while a decision loss will result in 1 paltry point. A KO/TKO/submission loss will ensure the losing team goes home empty-handed.

GFL’s new signings

To ensure that this tournament is a success, the GFL has also signed a plethora of mixed martial artists, which consists of big names like Tyron Woodley and Alexander Gustaffson and rising stars from across continents like Africa and Asia. Even legends of the sport like Frank Mir, Anthony Pettis, Rashad Evans, and Fabricio Verdum will be showcasing their talents under the GFL banner.

| BREAKING: The GFL have announced the signing of Tony Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/MvVtifCpc1 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 24, 2025



These fighters will be divided and sold to six different franchises based out of some of the most popular cities across the world. The USA will be represented by Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, while London, São Paulo, and Dubai will be joining them.

The GFL essentially aims to follow the model of major soccer leagues from Europe. Now, whether the company will allow for transfer windows, loans, etc will have to be seen. But it certainly does seem exciting for long-time fans of the sport who have been starved of a functional alternative to the UFC.

Where to Watch GFL

There has been no big public reveal about where fans can tune in to watch the promotion, however, Owen has told MMA scribe Ariel Helwani that were open to the idea of selling broadcasting rights. However, they might also consider streaming the tournament live on the official GFL app.

In the coming weeks, new information is expected to be released about the GFL as the promotion gathers more steam. So keep an eye on his space for more updates.