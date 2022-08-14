When Conor McGregor’s foes in the UFC ripped on him in a Twitter compilation following his terrible defeat at UFC 264

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, during UFC 264, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor through shocking TKO.

Conor McGregor’s performance versus Dustin Poirier in the opening frame of the main event of UFC 264 seemed out of character despite the energy and aggression displayed in the build-up to the bout. The Diamond dominated him for most of the round, but Conor McGregor ultimately brought about his demise, although unintentionally.

When a punch at Poirier rebounded and missed, McGregor stepped on his left foot incorrectly, causing it to return hideously and breaking the bone. When referee Herb Dean stopped the fight, Dustin Poirier was given the victory by TKO due to a medical stoppage.

Conor McGregor suffered a lower tibia fracture, and he will have surgery tomorrow, according to a later confirmation from Dana White at the post-fight press conference.

Conor McGregor receives criticism from UFC Twitter for his post-fight antics

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion with whom Conor McGregor had his fiercest rivalry and never forgave him, compared the Irishman to “evil” in a tweet without explicitly mentioning it to him. Then, “The Eagle” wished Dustin Poirier success in winning the title and offered his congratulations on his victory.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Another opponent of Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, thanked Dustin Poirier for helping him win money from a wager on “The Diamond.”

Conor McGregor’s condition is ironic, as Daniel Cormier, a colour commentator at cage-side, noted in a tweet. Instead of sending Dustin Poirier out of the octagon on a stretcher as the Irishman had predicted, he had to do so himself.

Crazy to think that at the end of the weigh in Conor said he would be taken out on a stretcher. And now Conor gets taken out on a stretcher. Man this game we play is so crazy!!!! Hats off to the Diamond of Lafayette!! @DustinPoirier — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2021

Jake Paul and Daniel Cormier argue often, but they only seem to agree on Conor McGregor’s fate.

In the UFC 264 main event, Rafael dos Anjos, who served as the backup fighter, mentioned how Conor McGregor never got over the fact that RDA fractured his leg and had to withdraw from their UFC 196 fight.

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor’s remarks regarding Dustin Poirier’s wife in the wake of the fight did not sit well with certain UFC athletes.

Famous boxers who spoke against the Irishman’s somewhat crazed demeanour and lack of grace in defeat included Ali Abdelaziz, Ben Askren, and Al Iaquinta.

Family of limits this guy is a piece of shit congratulation @DustinPoirier Good things happen to good people — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 11, 2021

On the ground in half talking shit about someone’s wife. Sad money. Happy for Dustin. High road inspiring — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 11, 2021

Don’t talk about a mans wife that’s karma — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 11, 2021

