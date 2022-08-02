When Dana White, Todd Chrisley, and others from the UFC banded together to assist a bullied victim

In 2017, celebrities including UFC president Dana White and American television personality Todd Chrisley spoke out in favour of bullying victim Keaton Jones.

After his mother posted a video of Jones outlining the bullying he was experiencing at school on Facebook, Jones won the hearts of many people. The UFC president saw the message and immediately invited the young man to hang out at the organization’s headquarters:

“Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how I can reach the family please let me know.”

See the tweet that follows:

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone

White praised the Twittersphere for assisting him in locating the young man in a subsequent post.

Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!!

Todd Chrisley, a reality TV star, also lent his support to Jones and extended an invitation to the young man to the American programme Chrisley Knows Best. Chrisley stated on Twitter:

“I need Keaton Jones to appear on Chrisley Knows best , this Kid can change the world and I wanna help him do it.”

I need Keaton Jones to appear on Chrisley Knows best , this Kid can change the world and I wanna help him do it .. #keatonbecomesachrisley let's make this happen .. everyone use the hashtag .

Others who stood by Jones throughout his difficult times included Avengers star Chris Evans, NBA great LeBron James, and former American talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?

According to Dana White, MMA can deter bullies and crooks

UFC president Dana White claimed in 2011 during an appearance on George Stroumboulopouls Tonight that people who practise mixed martial arts would experience substantially less bullying. Even the military and police were receiving MMA instruction, according to White:

“A lot of people are uneducated about mixed martial arts… when you and I were growing up… your parents would put you in karate or taekwondo. This is it, this [MMA] is the new martial art… Martial arts training is incredible for anybody. This is what the military trains in. Let me tell you what, when you can defend yourself you’re going to get bullied a lot less. I guarantee you.”

Watch Dana White discuss MMA practise:

The 53-year-old described a situation in which a Chicago-area MMA fighter defeated an armed robber during the programme. According to White, the man’s mixed martial arts experience helped him defend himself against the armed attacker.

