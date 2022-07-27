“Be careful who you apologize to” – According to Chael Sonnen, Jack Hermansson’s apology during UFC London was unjustified and might have been a wrong decision for his future

According to Chael Sonnen, Jack Hermansson shouldn’t have expressed regret for his victory at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed “The Joker’s” post-fight remark. The American Gangster cautioned the 34-year-old in the video to exercise caution when apologizing to someone since it can negatively impact his profession in the future by using a personal situation as an example.

Sonnen justified it by stating that some individuals would see Hermansson’s apology as an admission of guilt:

“Be careful who you apologize to. Be careful saying ‘sorry,’ be careful admitting fault. I did it once, I slid down the card.”

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 208 was set to feature a matchup between Hermansson and Darren Till. Till getting hurt led to the bout being called off. After that, “The Gorilla” was replaced by Chris Curtis.

After the final bell rang, things between Curtis and “The Joker” heated up because their battle had gone the distance. ‘The Action Man’ spat at Hermansson, who responded with a few words.

During his post-fight interview, the 34-year-old expressed regret to his opponent and the audience because he felt the battle lacked entertainment value.

The following is a video of Hermansson’s post-fight conversation with Michael Bisping:

After the altercation, Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson resolved their disagreement

Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson met up after the UFC London event and resolved their issues. Together, they took a picture, which Curtis later shared on Twitter.

The caption of the image stated that “The Action Man” was overcome by emotion during his altercation with the 34-year-old:

“At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I’ve always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild.”

Hermansson's victory at UFC London represents a recovery from his defeat to Sean Strickland. The goal of "The Joker" is to gain momentum and win more matches to compete for the crown.

