When Max Holloway Recalled Fan Confusing Him With Tony Ferguson: “Yo! You Don’t Know What UFC Is?”

Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson might share a few similarities, but looks definitely aren’t one of them! Unfortunately, this one fan disagreed. The fan approached the BMF champion and confidently said, “You look like Tony Ferguson!“. Amused, Holloway corrected him, claiming he looked more like UFC champ Max Holloway. But the fan wouldn’t budge, insisting he resembled Ferguson more.

The clip that is now going viral ahead of his upcoming title fight resurfaced on Instagram, where Holloway stated that while he was waiting in line to get food, a fan came up to him and said,

“There is a situation, we wanted to go eat and then the worker comes up and he was like ‘Yo dude anybody ever told you that you look like Tony Fergusson?.”

Holloway replied saying that he did not think so. Disappointed, the fan asked him if he did not know what the UFC was. Holloway replied saying he did know what the UFC was but felt like he resembled the featherweight champion Max Holloway more.

At this point, the fan took a step back rubbed his chin, and pondered before saying that he did see the resemblance with Holloway but still felt that he looked a lot more like Fergusson.

‘Blessed’ at this point had no choice but to give up and accept that he was Tony Fergusson’s doppelganger.

Holloway will now be hoping to channel ‘El Cucuy’s’ fighting spirit as he gets ready to reclaim his featherweight title from Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in a few weeks.

Ahead of the fight, both men have already made serious threats against each other.

Holloway challenged to a middle-of-the-octagon duel by Topuria

UFC 308 is just around the corner, and featherweight champ Ilia Topuria and former champ Max Holloway are already trading verbal shots ahead of their highly anticipated clash.

Topuria, confident in his unbeaten record, believes he’ll be the first to knock out Holloway, who has never been finished by strikes.

During a heated pre-fight interview, Topuria upped the stakes by challenging Holloway to a toe-to-toe brawl in the center of the octagon.

“I challenge you to have that exchange in the first 10 seconds of the fight,” Topuria said.

“When you face someone like me, who brings technique and power, you can’t do that. I’m going to take your head off.”

Topuria is, of course, referring to the last 10 seconds of the last BMF title fight between Holloway and Justin Gaethje where the former asked the lightweight to get to the center of the ring for a brawl and knocked him out with one second remaining in the fight. This had even prompted Dana White to claim that he sells ‘Holy sh*t’ moments for a living.

Meanwhile, Holloway laughed off Topuria’s challenge, saying the Spaniard wouldn’t last essentially claiming the featherweight champion had the lungs of a baby bird.