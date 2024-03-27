When UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Went ‘MrBeast’ Mode, Surprising Random People with Thousands of Dollars on the Road

While the internet is home to numerous types of content, most tend to adore giveaway videos where YouTubers give away money, expensive items, and other things to random and known people. The famous YouTuber MrBeast is the first name that comes to mind when talking about such content, as he has grown his empire on massive philanthropic ideas. Interestingly, UFC champion Sean O’Malley also collaborated on one such project with the YouTube channel called ‘ThatWasEpic’, where he, alongside Juan Gonzalez, gave away $20,000 to random people on the road.

Advertisement

Juan collaborated with the UFC champion in 2023, just weeks after O’Malley won the title. In the video, they approach people, offering them laptops and money. They first go to the library where they ask if students own a laptop before offering some to people who genuinely need it. Following that, the two walk to a random house where they give away $1000 to an old man. Lastly, they also visit the gym, where they offer money, protein powders, and other items to the people.

However, this wasn’t the first time that O’Malley collaborated with Juan. They had collaborated earlier on a video titled ‘Picking Up Girls,’ which was uploaded in October 2021. The video even went viral at the time, gaining 2.7 million views.

Advertisement

As the title suggests, the video showcased O’Malley and Gonzalez talking to random women on the street and flirting with them to get their phone numbers or Instagram accounts. Incidentally, it’s videos like these that made the UFC Champion a fan favorite and earned him millions of followers. However, now that he has defended his title, Sean O’Malley is already eyeing his next challenge.

Who Will UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Fight Next?

No doubt, Sean O’Malley has become more than just a champion; he’s seen as the next big thing in the UFC after Conor McGregor. While he’s heading in the right direction, there are some important things he needs to do, like choosing the right opponent.

O’Malley’s potential fight with Ilia Topuria seems like a good matchup since both fighters are top-tier with worldwide appeal. However, if that fight stands canceled somehow, O’Malley still has other options. Facing Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov would indeed be a significant challenge for the UFC Champion, as both fighters are currently on an unstoppable streak.

Umar’s last name alone is enough to sell tickets, and Merab is also gaining a rising fan following thanks to his hilarious social media presence. So, as things currently stand, Sean O’Malley has three worthy opponents to choose from.