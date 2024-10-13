Who Grant Dawson’s Wife Elle: Is She a Fighter Like Her UFC Star Husband?

The MMA community is familiar with UFC lightweight Grant Dawson who went on a tear in the promotion until he crossed paths with King Green. Interestingly, the lightweight’s wife much like Dawson himself has a vested interest in MMA, being a consummate pro when it comes to fighting.

However, unlike her husband, Elle Dawson competes in the Fighting Alliance Championship in the 115-lbs women’s strawweight division.

The American Top Team teammates have been in an active relationship since 2017 and have made it official in 2022, tying the knot to enter the next phase of their lives.

Nicknamed the ‘Ruthless’, Elle had already snagged a record of 6-3 before turning pro. In the professional circuit, she has amassed an impressive 5-1 record, four of which come the way of submission!

While the UFC lightweight is still unranked, he has come a long way after his marriage. In fact, he had a spectacular win against Damir Ismagulov in 2023 months after the couple decided to take on life together.

Coming with a solid grappling background, Elle was awarded the blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu back in August 2019. In fact, she has put this to good use, taking her opponents to deep waters until they succumb to her pressure.

Much like her husband, Elle al uses her rear naked choke to devastating effect. While she suffered her first loss as a pro in 2020, she secured four of her five wins via submission, three of which came courtesy of rear-naked chokes.

As stated above, Elle has had a significant role in Grant’s life. But how good is he?

Grant Dawson: How good is the 22-2-1 fighter?

Dawson aka ‘KGD’ has been in the promotion since 2017 when he won the Dana White Contender Series contract against Adrian Diaz in August of that year. Elated over the contract, Dawson amassed a few more wins in his next appearances – winning five in a row, three of which were finishes. However, things went south when he fought former World Series of Fighting Featherweight Champion, Ricky Glenn in 2021.

Nevertheless, he channeled his inner warrior and went ahead, steamrolling his next two opponents – Jared Gordon and Madsen – defeating both by rear naked choke in round 3. He collected one more in the win column against Damir Ismagulov at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov in 2023, earning himself another unanimous decision win.

He then faced veteran southpaw, Bobby Green, in his next. Getting caught by King in the opening round, Dawson succumbed to a devastating loss with the veteran ending him in 33 seconds. Refusing to lay down his arms, the 30-year-old has since bounced right back with two back-to-back wins in his next.

Now, while he remains unranked in the promotion, Dawson certainly has that fire in him and one can expect more from the American in the coming days.