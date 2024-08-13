Paddy Pimblett Gains 40 Pounds in Just 2 Weeks After Eating Everything Post-UFC 304 Fight

Homeboy, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett didn’t just defeat the lightweight division’s gatekeeper King Green on July 27 but put out a statement, choking out the American in under four minutes of round 1. Now, merely two weeks after the fight, the Scouser who weighed 156lb/70kg before his UFC 304 bout is 40 pounds heavier.

Being a proud foodie himself, Paddy has always had a sweet tooth for lip-smacking Thai, and Chinese food and the fighter has been gaining some weight.

He dropped a new video of himself on his YouTube channel after the PPV, jumping back on the scale after devouring burgers, steaks, and whatnot.

This is not very surprising though as Pimblett is well known for his insane weight gains between fights. That said, he has never missed the weight in any of his UFC bouts.

And now, after bagging two fight night bonuses totaling $200,000, the 29-year-old is 198lbs, gaining 42lb or 19kg since the homecoming bout.

But he deserves to celebrate given that his latest win bumped him up to the #15 spot in the rankings, overthrowing the 37-year-old Green from the position.

Moreover, the young Brit’s stunning submission win even got the champion, Islam Makhachev’s attention as the Russian was seen lauding ‘The Baddy’ for his sensational first-round finish.

Pimblett gets champion Makhachev’s attention after UFC 304

Makhachev, the current lightweight champion and the top-ranking pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC has cleaned out his division to establish his superiority.

From veteran, Dustin Poirier to phenom, Arman Tsarukyan, the Russian has wins over the top of the division. But Pimblett’s arrival into the rankings has got the champ, enthralled.

When asked about the Briton’s rise, the champ during his brief conversation with the press at UFC Abu Dhabi said,

“When he (Pimblett) deserves, why not. If he (wins) the next couple of (matches). When he’s gonna be like, top ten, why not. Because I don’t have some exciting fights in my division. We need some new name.”

Acknowledging the champ mentioning him, Paddy also issued a warning to the champion to watch out for him. While there is still a huge gap between the two, it can be breached if Pimblett manages to win the next 2-3 fights. As Makhachev said, the lightweight division is getting a bit ‘washed out’ for him.