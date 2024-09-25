Joe Rogan and Co. Debate Legalities of UFC Star Bobby Green’s Name Change to ‘King’

UFC commentator, Joe Rogan is back with another exciting episode of his podcast; this time in collaboration with “the most offensive” Legion of Shanks crew. With the trio dropping into the JRE studio, Rogan was quick to discuss King Green the new name Bobby Green wants to be referred to as.

Ahead of UFC 304, his fight against Paddy Pimblett, Green officially changed his name to King but that did not help him a bit as he was put to sleep by the Brit in the very first round. Now, with the fighter changing his name, Rogan and the crew got into a conversation, discussing the legality of such changes.

Rogan quickly pulled up a stat that mentioned that listed a few names that are ruled illegal by the US courts. Among them, the first off the list was ‘King’ followed by ‘Queen,’ then followed by Jesus Christ.

That’s when one of the shanks mentioned that Green would have to go to the Supreme Court to get the necessary changes in place. However, as it turns out, that is not the case everywhere in the country.

In fact, this legislation is set by a handful of states and Joe being Joe was quite astonished to realize that you can’t name your child Jesus Christ, or ‘III’ as it’d be against the law!

Now, regardless of the change in his name, Green has remained humble in defeat, admitting that he had a bad night in Manchester.

Green, first ‘King’ remains humble in defeat

UFC 304 did not go the way King Green wanted. The UFC roped in fan favorite Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett in the UK to shake things up, pitching him against veteran lightweight King Green. While many backed Green to put an end to the Brit’s undefeated run, Paddy finished him in a jiffy and walked off with an R1 win.

Stuffing a takedown, the Scouser almost immediately locked up a guillotine that eventually put Green to sleep, thus earning himself another top win and a position amongst the ranked athletes of the division.

Despite the heated arguments and barbs thrown before the fight, Green’s performance was awful and it did not sit well with the community. Following the fight, the 38-year-old was seen apologetic, accepting the outcome, and admitting that it was indeed a bad night.

Dropping a short video on IG, Green said,

“I felt like I slipped into some sh*t and it all just went the perfect way. I had a bad night. No excuses. Sh*t happens. I live by a code: Kill or be killed. Today, I got killed. Let the ridicule begin. I know what comes with this. You guys can talk your sh*t. I know what comes with this. Let’s go.”

Regardless, this is not the end of the road for the veteran fighter. There’s still ways to go and kings stop for nobody.