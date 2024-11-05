“Will Never Forgive Topuria”: UFC Fans React to ‘Only Three Granite Chins’ Left in UFC After Max Holloway’s Brutal KO Loss

Ilia Topuria’s win against Max Holloway was a bittersweet moment for UFC fans. On the one hand, they got to witness the passing of the guard, on the other hand, they had to witness Max Holloway get knocked out for the first time.

The Hawaii native had gone 29 fights in his career without being knocked out even once. However, ‘El Matador’s’ left hook was too much for him to handle as he buckled to the canvas.

Following his KO loss, the UFC is now left with only “3 granite chins” who can stake the claim to having the best chin in the UFC.

Needless to say, Topuria is bearing the brunt of it for his spectacular win. One fan put it the best way he could and said, “We will never forgive Topuria.”

This fan thinks Marlon Vera will break Holloway’s 29-fight record by the time he retires, and gave him a shoutout- “Chito might break the record by the time he’s done his career”. Another fan spoke about how Jon Jones hasn’t gotten knocked out but only because of his skills, and claimed, “Jon jones does not have a chin like Holloway, Munoz or Chito, he just manages distance and has good defense.”

Good to see Topuria finally making his way into everybody’s hearts, especially Cristiano Ronaldo.

Topuria responds to Real Madrid legend R7

As a die-hard Real Madrid fan, it must have been heartbreaking for Topuria to watch Cristiano Ronaldo calling him arrogant.

Although ironic, considering the Portuguese superstar has been accused of the same throughout his career, the former beating heart of Santiago Bernabeu claimed Topuria talked too much while talking to Eric Nicksick before Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

Topuria, in classic ”El Matador‘ fashion didn’t let this pass!

“I didn’t expect someone like you to be unable to distinguish between confidence and arrogance. But, at the end of the day, we all reflect our own reality onto others. I wish you the best for what remains of your career, and God bless your family.”

Fortunately, the Spaniard doesn’t have to worry about Ronaldo. Right now, his biggest concern is his own words, which he’s conveniently used to call out UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. And not just any call out, he’s promised to become the first person to submit Isam like he was the first person to knock out Max Holloway.

So, maybe Ronaldo wasn’t entirely wrong, eh?