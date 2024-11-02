“Speaks Too Much”: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Issue With Ilia Topuria Had Him Back Max Holloway, but Prediction Backfired

Cristiano Ronaldo is not a big fan of Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard fighter is the UFC flyweight champion and as champ, he’s been participating in a lot of trash-talk. He’s also known for predicting the outcome of his fights, which oftentimes appear to be correct. However, the Portuguese phenom doesn’t seem to appreciate the malarkey.

PFL MMA dropped some unreleased footage of Francis Ngannou and Cristiano Ronaldo spending time backstage before his PFL debut.

While they were sitting together, the topic of UFC 306 came up and Ronaldo asked Eric Nicksick who he thinks will win. He then shared his prediction saying,

“I like Max, tough guy.”

Nicksick then praised Ilia Topuria for being a good fighter and ‘CR7’ retorted,

“He speak too much.”

The Al-Nassr forward is not a big fan of the Spaniard’s trash-talking, but his prediction of Holloway winning did not go well.

Ronaldo also discussed the fight between ‘El Matador‘ and Volkanovski. The Portuguese star didn’t think ‘The Great’ was in shape to fight after his KO loss to Islam Makhachev.

The former Real Madrid striker wasn’t the only Football player talking about the fight. Sergio Ramos was seen at the event supporting his fellow Spaniard.

Ramos called Holloway ‘scared’ ahead of Topuria’s fight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, Ramos, is an avid MMA fan and given the opportunity, he flew out to support Ilia Topuria.

Following their first face-off before the fight, the defender spoke to Topuria about the energy he felt during the face-off,

“He doesn’t talk does he (Holloway)? He seems scared already”

Topuria being his usual confident self told Ramos how he is the best fighter in the world at the moment and even Holloway knew that.

‘El Matador’ then went and proved himself right with a striking masterclass against ‘Blessed’. He knocked out a man who had never been knocked out before, and that too with his weaker hand.

The Spaniard has now definitely added some legitimacy to his title reign after taking out the last two champions of the division via KO. Moving forward we’ll get to see if he continues his undefeated streak or if there’ll be someone to bring an end to his reign.