“Win over Conor has put my family into Financial Freedom” – Former Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier says wins over Conor McGregor has secured his family financially

In a series of battles against Conor McGregor last year, Dustin Poirier may have earned two major lead days in his career.

Poirier has never won an undisputed world championship title in the octagon. However, he saved the future of his family by getting inside the cage and fighting the world’s leading fighters. 2021 was a mixed bag for the Louisiana player, who initially shocked the world by being the first man to oust McGregor in the octagon at UFC 257.

In UFC 264 back in July last year, ‘The Diamond’ again won the Irish stop. This came after McGregor broke the tibia and fibula during the war.

Dustin against Conor

With a series of victories after defeating the Irishman, Poirier had a chance to win lightweight gold at UFC 269 in December. He eventually lost to Charles Oliveira in the third round of the championship bout. Despite failing to become a champion, Poirier finds solace in the fact that he was able to protect his family financially.

After a Twitter user threw himself at him, saying Poirier could not win anything in the UFC and living on his victory McGregor, 33, gave him the right answer.

It’s no secret that fighting Conor McGregor gives fighters one of the biggest pay days of their entire career. McGregor is the most deceived player in the game and fights often choose to fight him rather than fight for the title because of money.

What are the chances of a fourth battle between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?

Although they have competed three times in the past, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have yet to end their feud. The end of their third fight for both men failed to hide their love for each other, as McGregor lamented “this is not over.”

Does that mean that the fourth war between the two is on the way?

McGregor is currently awaiting release to start the strike so he can prepare to return to the octagon by the end of the year. The Irishman has been called up for the title fight by Charles Oliveira. He also has the option to fight former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

