This is how Conor McGregor spends his Massive $100,000,000 wealth!

UFC Megastar Conor McGregor has made a massive money fights being the Face of UFC and here is how he spend them.

Conor McGregor, a former UFC champion, is the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning $180 million in 2020. This is the 32-year-first old’s time at the top of the rankings, and it’s not only because of his impressive earnings.

Outside sources of income for McGregor included endorsements and the selling of his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. DraftKings, the video game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes, and the lifestyle brand Roots of Fight are all part of his business portfolio, according to Forbes. Here is the list of Expansive things.

Conor McGregor’s Car Collection

Conor McGregor’s car collection was quite large, but that is to be expected given the amount of money he earns from fighting and even selling his whiskey brand, Propert Twelve. McGregor’s cars include big cars, luxury cars, and everything in between. On the other hand, Conor McGregor’s Rolls-Royce Dawn, a car in his collection where he undoubtedly posted many Instagram photos. Conor McGregor posted photos of his cars on his Instagram account, which you can see below. Old McGregor cars and new cars, like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder he used to drive in Dubai, are among them.

Conor McGregor Car Collection Prices Cadillac Escalade $110000 Rolls Royce Ghost $375,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe $550,000 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster $419,000 BMW I8 $165,000 McLaren 650S $295,000 Mercedes AMG S550 Coupe $165,000 Range Rover $85,000

Conor McGregor Mansions

DUBLIN, IRELAND

In 2019, McGregor paid two million Euros on a lovely property in Dublin, Ireland. Five bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, six bathrooms, a kitchen, and a games area are all included in the property. Outside the mansion, there is a large lawn and horseback riding is provided.

MARBELLA, SPAIN

Conor McGregor enjoys spending time in the sun, which is why, in 2018, he spent a whopping 1.3 million Euros on a beautiful holiday property in Marbella.

‘MAC MANSION ‘, LAS VEGAS

Conor McGregor bought himself a mansion in Sin City in 2015, when he had to spend a lot of time in the United States, in and around the world’s fighting capital, Las Vegas.

This happened just before his UFC 194 fight against Jose Aldo. The stunning 12,000 square-foot property was dubbed Mac Mansion by McGregor. There are seven huge bedrooms, a 50-foot infinity pool, a luxurious spa, and a golf course in the back garden. A beautiful marble jacuzzi can also be found in the master bedroom.

