UFC Star Miesha Tate Tricks Fans with Hilarious OnlyFans Prank, And They Totally Fell for It

Ketlen Vieira (left) and Miesha Tate (right) face-off in front of Sean Shelby on the scale for the official weigh-in at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 43

April Fools’ Day has never really been a fan-favorite in the UFC world, especially considering it marks the painful memory of one of the many times Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson was officially scrapped. So yeah, UFC fans are a little on edge every time April 1st rolls around. This year, just when everyone thought they were in the clear, Miesha Tate came in with the big guns.

The former bantamweight champ pulled a fast one on her followers, dropping a surprise announcement that she was launching an OnlyFans account. Fans rushed to check it out—only to realize they’d been toyed with. The reactions? A mix of laughter, frustration, and maybe even a little admiration for just how well she played it.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform initially designed for independent creators to be supported by their closest fans. However, things took a different turn and the site is now primarily used for the distribution of adult content.

A number of UFC fighters, both past and present, such as Paige VanZant, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and more, are on the platform, and fans thought Miesha Tate was the latest to sing the son of the sirens.

The former champion took to Instagram to share a video montage of a few pictures.

“If you can’t beat ‘em join ’em! Started an @onlyfans hoping to make a lot of so come on over and click the link AprilFools.com Next Fight: May 3rd #TatevsSantos on ESPN+ in Des Moines Iowa ( this part is not a joke)”, she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miesha Tate (@mieshatate)



Plot twist – It was a joke. A probable ‘gooner’ who fell for the prank laughed at being conned and said, “Jajajjajajajajaj you got me with this one.”. Another hopeful fan, sounding disappointed, complained – “Miesha… Stop playing with us.”



Let’s just say, “Shameful to admit but this got my hopes up but oh, well. No harm no foul” was a common theme in the replies.



While Tate may have been joking about joining the platform, for some of her peers, it has been a game changer.

One day to out-earn six years in the UFC

Former UFC fighter, VanZant has always been open about her success outside the cage, but during her appearance on the Only Stans podcast, she really turned heads with just how well she did on OnlyFans.

When asked about her earnings, VanZant admitted that she made more money in just 24 hours on the platform than she did across her entire fighting career—UFC, BKFC, and all. She didn’t specify if she meant just UFC paydays or her full fight run, but either way, the jump was massive.

She talked about initially being nervous about the stigma but said it all made sense when she saw how it allowed her to take care of her family and give back. “I was born poor, grew up poor, and even now I still feel that way,” she explained, adding that drive kept her working hard.

Despite the financial freedom, VanZant said the desire to compete was still there, comparing her mindset to athletes like Tom Brady and LeBron James.

Well, if it works, it works!