WWE’s Transition to PG Content Wouldn’t Have Been Possible Without John Cena: UFC Legend Daniel Cormier

Now that John Cena has revealed his plans to exit the WWE, fans could not help but praise his immense contribution to the sport of MMA. On the same note, Daniel Cormier recently stated how Cena played a crucial role in a pivotal point for the WWE, making it the juggernaut it is today.

Last week, WWE legend Cena announced that he would be retiring from the organization after a whopping 25 years. During his time with the WWE, Cena built a massive fan base and leveraged his fame to expand his horizons into the Hollywood business and much more.

It is no secret that Cormier is a huge fan of the WWE. He often speaks about his love for the organization and how he grew up watching it. Naturally, the topic of Cena’s retirement was too important for him to pass on, and in the latest episode of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast, he explained that the WWE would not have been successful in its PG era if not for the 47-year-old.

“When they went from risque to family, it never would have worked if they did not have John Cena. That is how important he was to the WWE.”

While Cena announced his retirement, he will not be stepping away from the sport anytime soon. The 47-year-old plans to keep wrestling till the end of next year, with his last event being WrestleMania 41 which takes place in 2025.

However, Cena’s involvement with the WWE will not end there. After stepping away from in-ring action, he plans on staying with the organization in some capacity. Interestingly, while Cormier and other members of the UFC family have been cordial towards Cena, ‘The Notorious’ once blasted the 47-year-old for on-stage antics.

Conor McGregor once labeled Cena a failed ‘Mr. Olympia’

‘The Notorious’ doesn’t shy away from sharing his true feelings when asked questions. The former double champion is very vocal against the WWE and its participants. In fact, he has bashed the WWE for being fake and theatrical on more than one occasion.

In one such instance, McGregor fired shots at Cena for the way he behaved inside the ring. He blasted the WWE star for wearing neon-colored clothes and walking around saying ‘no one can see him.’ The Irish superstar also went on to label him a failed ‘Mr. Olympia.’. Other than Cena, McGregor has also fired shots at the likes of Brock Lesnar, Sheamus, and MFJ, among others.