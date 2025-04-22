“John Cena Sucks”: Daniel Cormier Embarrasses Son Right in Front of His WWE Idol

Attending WrestleMania 41 over the weekend, UFC caller, Daniel Cormier, had a rather embarrassing admission to make to event headliner, John Cena, before his return to action.

Cormier, a massive professional wrestling fan, took in both nights’ action in Las Vegas, as the WWE hosted its flagship event of the year over the weekend.

Sat in the front and center at the Allegiant Stadium, Lafayette veteran, Cormier was shown on the broadcast during the Netflix stream, to massive ovations from the crowd. Alongside the Hall of Famer was his son, who is also an avid fan of pro wrestling. And by all accounts, veteran performer Cena.

But before the father-son duo saw Cena’s 17th world championship, Cormier spoke with Cena for ESPN, where he snitched on his own kid.

“When John (Cena) comes out, are you gonna say, ‘John Cena sucks’?” Cormier revealed asking his son before they made the drive to Vegas. Offended by the question, Cormier Jr compared booing Cena to rooting against his favorite New Orleans Saints. “He’s my GOAT”, he told DC.

DC then went on to reveal something that his son would have preferred to stay within the confines of his home.

“He had one of the life-sized plastic ones [action figures]. And I hear rumbling going on in his room,” the former UFC champion told Cena.

And as if that wasn’t enough, DC revealed that his son was “getting pinned by you (Cena’s action figure). He was putting you over, by himself, in his room.”

Learning of the effect he had on Cormier Jr.’s childhood, Cena hilariously quipped, “There’s nothing wrong with finishing second place.”

Interestingly, Cena wasn’t the only heel Cormier hung out with over the weekend.

Covington uses DC to shoot at Jon Jones

After he was done talking to Cena, Cormier found kinship in a familiar face, one that considers his Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host Chael Sonnen a guru.

Former welterweight title contender, Colby Covington, having recovered from the severe injuries sustained during his loss to Joaquin Buckley in December, also found himself enjoying pro wrestling at the ‘Grandest Stage of them all’.

Unfortunately, much like UFC boss Dana White, Covington was also almost jeered and booed out of the arena in ‘Sin City’. But like water of a duck’s back, all that noise just wooshed past Colby with little to no effect.

In fact, he did take a moment to post a picture with DC and poked fun at common foe Jon Jones. Colby is said to have been roommates with the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion during their college days.

The pair is known to have washed a lot of dirty laundry in public and continues to share disdain for each other.

Referring to multiple allegations against Jones for the use of steroids, Colby posted a picture with DC and called him the “Natty” GOAT.

“Night 2 at @wwe #wrestlemania41 with the Natty @dc_mma! This place [Allegiant Stadium] is an electric factory,” Covington posted on his official Instagram account.