mobile app bar

“Yachts, Boats, Parties”: Conor McGregor’s Extravagant Lifestyle Raises UFC Concerns for Daniel Cormier

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Yachts, Boats, Parties”: Conor McGregor’s Extravagant Lifestyle Raises UFC Concerns for Daniel Cormier

Michael Chandler Daniel Cormier Conor McGregor
Credits: Imago

Daniel Cormier does not blame Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion believes the Irishman’s lifestyle could be a reason for his hiatus from the octagon.

It has been over 3 years since McGregor last fought, suffering a broken leg. However, despite promising to come back to the octagon, he has pulled out of a main event superfight with Michael Chandler. UFC 303 was supposed to be it but ‘it’ won’t be coming to pass.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, DC isn’t pointing any fingers at Conor. In a recent YouTube video, he explained the reason for not blaming the Mystic Mac. DC thinks the Irishman is so used to his millionaire lifestyle that he’s just naturally inclined to enjoy all those things.

“He lives a life that is so extravagant, that is so fun, that is so filled with adventure and other things, I don’t know people could blame him…Be on yachts, boats, parties having all the fun in the world.”

Conor McGregor obviously has gotten very comfortable with his lifestyle. And given the choice, most humans would pick a comfortable life, so DC gets it. DC even went on to say that if McGregor retired from the sport today, he wouldn’t fault him for it since the latter has already made a life for himself from this sport.

However, the former UFC double champion also had some harsh advice for Michael Chandler after the news of UFC 303 broke.

Daniel Cormier urges Michael Chandler to move past Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier has only one advice for Michael Chandler, look for other fights. Chandler has waited over 2 years for his shot at Conor McGregor.

But his dreams of having a ‘red p*nty night’ as McGregor calls it, are all but over now according to ‘DC’.

“I don’t know that even if he wins, if this fight moves him closer to being world champion…I think it’s time to move off of this and I believe that the overwhelming sentiment is that he’s [Conor] is done.”

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor will not fight anymore, and it is only a matter of time before he hangs up his gloves. His advice for Michael Chandler is to move on from this fight and look for other top contenders that can set him up for a title shot.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these