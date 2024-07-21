“You Don’t Belong in UFC”: Kamaru Usman’s Brother Asked to Be Removed From Roster After Lackluster Fight

UFC Fight Night Chile Maia vs Usman SANTIAGO , SC – 20.05.2018: UFC FIGHT NIGHT CHILE MAIA VS USMAN – Demian Maia (red detail on gloves) vs. Kamaru Usman (blue detail on gloves) during UFC Fight Night Chile – Maia vs. Usman held at Movistar Arena. Santiago, SC. (Photo: Reinaldo Reginato/Fotoarena) x1536118x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA ReinaldoxReginato

Unbeknownst to many, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s brother is also a fighter in the UFC. Unfortunately, Mohammed Usman is not nearly as successful as his elder brother. And based on his recent performance, fans have made their displeasure known about him being in the UFC.

For the uninitiated, Mohammed Usman joined the UFC in 2022 with a win over Zac Pauga. He followed that up with two more wins the following year.

Unfortunately, since then things have been going downhill for the younger Usman brother. ‘The Motor’ has fought twice this year and lost both.

A few hours ago, he fell short against Thomas Petersen in a fight that went to the judges scorecards. The fight was considered extremely boring with ‘The Motor’ throwing an average of just 21 strikes in each round.

Owing to his lackluster performance, fans flooded Twitter demanding his removal from the UFC.

One fan said, “A little late but can they please cut Mohammad Usman. He’s so f**king bad.”

Another fan had a similar sentiment saying, “Mohammad Usman is such a fraud.”

“This Mohammad Usman dude is a f**king joke. Go to bodybuilding. You don’t belong in UFC”– commented a fan suggesting an alternative career route for the younger Usman brother.

A fan said, “Mohammad Usman is a fake fighter. Pathetic.”

Although his brother might be struggling, Kamaru Usman who was in the corner has big plans for himself for his in-octagon comeback

Kamaru Usman picks four people for a potential next fight

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been on the sidelines since October last year. In his last outing he fell short against Khamzat Chimaev after coming on as last minute replacement. He still managed to take it to the wire and had it been a 5 round fight, things might have ben drastically different.

Since then, the former champion has been taking time to heal himself and get ready to get back into action.

In a recent episode of his podcast with Henry Cejudo, he took four names of which one could be his next fight in the UFC.

The former champion mentioned, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad. Mind you, Belal is competing for the title at UFC 305 and if he wins, this would be one crazy fight! That said, it’s unlikely that it would be him if Kamaru wants to make that comeback soon.

While some of these fights are more possible than others, it will be interesting to see who ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ eventually ends up returning against.