‘Your Future King Has Arrived!’: Patricio Pitbull Sends Warning to Featherweights Before UFC 314 Debut

Finally making good on his long-mooted Octagon move, Patricio Pitbull has issued an instant warning to his featherweight peers ahead of his UFC 314 landing. Claiming their “future king” is set to wage war on them as soon as April, Pitbull will be looking to make some changes to the order in the division, especially now that Ilia Topuria has vacated the featherweight throne.

Pitbull, a decorated former two-weight Bellator MMA champion at both the lightweight and featherweight limit, was granted his eventual release from the PFL (Professional Fighters League) last month, following a torrid time of inactivity under the Donn Davis-led outfit.

And overnight, the Natal veteran was announced as the latest addition to the UFC’s ever-popular featherweight roster. He has already booked his debut against former interim champion, Yair Rodriguez for the Octagon’s return to Florida at UFC 314.

Backed to cause major concern for his fellow featherweight elites as soon as he steps foot in the promotion, Pitbull certainly has lofty ambitions as he approaches his 38th birthday this summer. “It’s time to conquer a new crown,” Pitbull asserted, reiterating the faith the UFC has put in him.

It’s time to conquer a new crown. @ufc Featherweights, your future king has arrived! https://t.co/jXxuJS8bNA — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) February 20, 2025 The veteran enters the UFC off the back of an impressive final defense of his Bellator MMA crown, finishing Jeremy Kennedy last year with strikes in the third round.

Admittedly, Pitbull has not been afforded an immediate shot at spoils like prior additions before him. is sure to have a keen eye on proceedings between competing duo, Alexander Volkanovski, and compatriot, Diego Lopes.

Furthermore, he will also share a UFC 314 main card placement with another former Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin; Michael Chandler — who returns opposite the surging, Paddy Pimblett in a co-main event clash.

Earlier in 2019, Pitbull had dispatched Chandler of lightweight title-defending duties, courtesy of a dominant opening-round knockout win — ending his third reign on top definitively in Illinois.

Exciting future at 145 despite Topuria’s Houdini act

And announcing his aspirations to dethrone Topuria in his very first Octagon appearance, it would seem Pitbull would have to repeat prior duel-weight competition if he is to do so.

The Spaniard seems to have made a definitive change to his weight class, following in the footsteps of his last opponent, Max Holloway. Topuria now aims to fight for the lightweight title as soon as UFC 317.

However, should he get past dynamic Mexican striker, Rodriguez unscathed in Miami — fans can surely await a title tilt on the near horizon for Pitbull — against any combination of Volkanovski or fellow Brazilian star, Lopes.

That said, title contender Movsar Evloev might have a little something to say about it. Meanwhile, at 38 years of age, it just seems that most of Pitbull’s peers are sitting in a weight class above at 155 lbs.

While there is an expected size discrepancy between Pitbull and someone like Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira, it should be noted that the former PFL star has been an exemplary champion at lightweight as well. However, it does seem, considering the timing of his signing to the promotion, that the UFC has brought him in to fill the gap at the top of the 145 lbs division in Topuria’s permanent leave of absence.