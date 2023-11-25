“Worse Than Logan Paul”: Sean Strickland and Jake Shields Urge Ian Garry to Run Away as Details of His Wife Emerge Online

Ian Garry made his UFC debut in November 2021. His most recent win was his biggest one to date with an impressive win over Neil Magny. Garry returns to action just a few weeks from today when he takes on Vicente Luque at UFC 296. Unfortunately for Gary, a lot of the attention leading up to the fight has been on non-fight related matters.

The start can be traced back to when a fan took to Reddit to share information about a book written by Garry’s wife over a decade ago. The book titled ‘How to be a Wag’ was written by Layla Anne-Lee. It is an instructional on becoming a wife and/or girlfriend of a famous athlete. Needless to say, this drew the wrath of the MMA community along with a few fighters as well.

Current middleweight champion Sean Strickland took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation. He posted a video where he stated that he knew there was something wrong about Layla Garry the first time he met her in New York. He ended the video imploring Garry to run away from his wife.

Needless to say this did not go down well with Garry who urged Strickland to take down the video posted via messages. ‘Tarzan’ posted a screenshot of the conversations with the caption,

“You put a man’s mug shot on a shirt to shame him and then you say you’re going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a f**king man.. Were you born without a ball sack or did your wife remove them.. coward.. utter f**king coward.”

The heated exchange between the two which involves Garry’s wife. And another UFC veteran also had his say on the matter taking a jibe on Ian Garry.

Jake Shields comments on Ian Garry and his wife Layla Machado Garry

UFC veteran Jake Shields also chimed in on the situation and compared it to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. He said,

“Before they dated UFC fighter Ian Garry’s 40 year wife wrote a book teaching young girls how to bang and date professional athletes. Apparently her ex-husband also lives With them. This is worse than the the entire Logan Paul situation.”

According to reports, the couple has been together since the start of 2021 and began dating around the end of 2020. Garry first got to know Lee when he was fighting for the Cage Warriors. She hosted portions for the promotion as a TV presenter.

The couple began dating and got married shortly after. Ian Garry and his wife have one child together who they welcomed in October 2022. Layla Garry is very prominent during fight week for Ian Garry and is seen supporting him every step of the way.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold next and whether these heated exchanges affect Garry’s performance in his next fight.