UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis- Start Time in USA, UK, India, Canada, and 20+ Countries

Sean Strickland, who caused a major upset last year by defeating Israel Adesanya, is now defending the UFC Middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, January 20, 2024. With significant matches on the card and two titles on the line, fans surely won’t like to miss this first event of the year. So to make sure that fans don’t miss out on the action, here’s the UFC 297 start time of 20+ countries from the US, UK, and others.

USA:

Early prelims: January 20, 6:30 PM (EST)

Prelims: January 20, 8:00 PM (EST)

Main Card: January 20, 10:00 PM (EST)

Canada:

Early prelims: January 20, 6:30 PM (EST)

Prelims: January 20, 8:00 PM (EST)

Main Card: January 20, 10:00 PM (EST)

UK:

Early prelims: January 21, 11:30 PM (GMT)

Prelims: January 22, 1:00 AM (GMT)

Main Card: January 22, 3:00 AM (GMT)

Ireland:

Early prelims: January 21, 11:30 PM (GMT)

Prelims: January 22, 1:00 AM (GMT)

Main Card: January 22, 3:00 AM (GMT)

France:

Early prelims: January 22, 12:30 AM (CET)

Prelims: January 22, 2:00 AM (CET)

Main Card: January 22, 4:00 AM (CET)

Denmark:

Early prelims: January 22, 12:30 AM (CET)

Prelims: January 22, 2:00 AM (CET)

Main Card: January 22, 4:00 AM (CET)

India:

Early prelims: January 21, 5:00 AM (IST)

Prelims: January 21, 6:30 AM (IST)

Main Card: January 21, 8:30 AM (IST)

China:

Early prelims: January 21, 7:30 AM (CST)

Prelims: January 21, 9:00 AM (CST)

Main Card: January 21, 11:00 AM (CST)

Japan:

Early prelims: January 21, 8:30 AM (JST)

Prelims: January 21, 10:00 AM (JST)

Main Card: January 21, 12:00 PM (JST)

Russia:

Early prelims: January 21, 2:30 AM (MSK)

Prelims: January 21, 4:00 AM (MSK)

Main Card: January 21, 6:00 AM (MSK)

Brazil:

Early prelims: January 20, 11:30 PM (BRT)

Prelims: January 21, 1:00 AM (BRT)

Main Card: January 21, 3:00 AM (BRT)

Mexico:

Early prelims: January 20, 9:30 PM (CST)

Prelims: January 20, 11:00 PM (CST)

Main Card: January 21, 1:00 AM (CST)

Argentina:

Early prelims: January 21, 12:30 AM (ART)

Prelims: January 21, 2:00 AM (ART)

Main Card: January 21, 4:00 AM (ART)

South Africa:

Early prelims: January 21, 1:30 AM (SAST)

Prelims: January 21, 3:00 AM (SAST)

Main Card: January 21, 5:00 AM (SAST)

Nigeria:

Early prelims: January 21, 1:30 AM (WAT)

Prelims: January 21, 3:00 AM (WAT)

Main Card: January 21, 5:00 AM (WAT)

UAE:

Early prelims: January 21, 4:30 AM (GST)

Prelims: January 21, 6:00 AM (GST)

Main Card: January 21, 8:00 AM (GST)

Saudi Arabia:

Early prelims: January 21, 3:30 AM (AST)

Prelims: January 21, 5:00 AM (AST)

Main Card: January 21, 7:00 AM (AST)

Australia:

Early prelims: January 21, 10:30 AM (AEDT)

Prelims: January 21, 12:00 PM (AEDT)

Main Card: January 21, 2:00 PM (AEDT)

New Zealand:

Early prelims: January 21, 12:30 PM (NZDT)

Prelims: January 21, 2:00 PM (NZDT)

Main Card: January 21, 4:00 PM (NZDT)

Bangladesh:

Early prelims: January 21, 6:00 AM (BST)

Prelims: January 21, 7:30 AM (BST)

Main Card: January 21, 9:30 (BST)

UFC 297- Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Streaming Details and Fight Card

Where to watch:

USA: ESPN+

UK: TNT Sports

Canada: BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, EastLink, and Rumble

Brazil: UFC Fight Pass

India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2,3,4) and Sony Liv

Australia: Kayo

Rest Of The World: UFC Fight Pass

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Home_of_Fight/status/1746949966751207741?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Main Card:

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight Title- Main Event UFC 297

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington: Vacant (W) Bantamweight Title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott: Welterweight

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-André Barriault: Middleweight

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev: Featherweight

Prelims:

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield: Bantamweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson: Featherweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras: Bantamweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana: Strawweight

Early Prelims:

