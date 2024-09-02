“You’re Late but Hell!”: Joe Rogan’s Latest Obsession With Peaky Blinders Sparks Fans’ Teasing

Joe Rogan just got done binge watching season 6 of Peaky Blinders, and safe to say, he’s a fan of the show. The crime drama revolves around the life of a British war hero turned gangster turned politician. No, to anyone who had watched the show before, it was so obvious that Rogan would love it. Unfortunately right now though, he is being teased a bit about being a few years too late to appreciate the show.

Based loosely on a gang of thieves and petty criminals from Birmingham at the true dawn of the post WW I industrial revolution, this BAFTA winning show has long been a favorite of those fond of crisp writing, British humor and gripping action.

Regardless, the show has been over for a few years now. So, of course, when Rogan claimed he is a fan now, people had to talk!

Fans were happy to see Rogan get into the Peaky Blinders hype train. However, they noticed that he was pretty late to it,

“Joe how are you this late?”

This fan was excited to see Rogan become a fan of the show even though he was pretty late,

“Damn bro, you’re late but hell why not? Peaky Fookin’ Blinders!”

Yet another fan pointed out how late the UFC commentator got into the show,

“So late to the game Joe! But better late than never”

This fan poked fun at Rogan for being stuck in 2015, after just watching the show,

“What’re you gonna do with the rest of your time in 2015, Joe?”

Another fan poked fun at the podcast host for being late to the party,

“UNCLE JOE LATE TO THE PARTY”

One fan could not understand what Rogan was doing all this while, since the last season of the show aired back in 2022,

“HAHAHHA JOE WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN”

One user had an interesting request to the UFC commentator. He wanted to see the lead actor Cillian Murphy join the podcast for an episode,

“Now try to get cillian Murphy on the podcast”

Well, maybe Rogan was late to the show because he has other things to do, like the biggest podcast in the world, and yes, archery. He does love shooting at things.

Joe Rogan’s archery distraction

It is no secret that Joe Rogan loves hunting, and loves hunting Elk specifically. What’s different about him is that he does not use a gun to hunt.

Instead, he goes the traditional way, bow hunting for animals. So when he has a lot of things on his mind, he cools down and unwinds by doing some target practice,

“I have a lot of sh*t on my mind. Always. But when I’m out in the sun in the 98 degree Texas heat dropping 74 yard bombs into the vitals, all those things go away.”

Safe to say, Rogan is extremely adept with a bow and arrow. And given his unnatural obsession with bears of all kinds, it would be a shock if he weren’t!