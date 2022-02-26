“I want to put on a bit of a show” – Israel Adesanya wants to bring the old ‘Stylebender’ in potential fight against Jared Cannonier.

Israel Adesanya shares his views on how he wants to prep for the potential fight against Jared Cannonier.

At UFC 271, Israel Adesanya defended his title with a clear decision victory against Robert Whittaker. He is starting to be considered as the best pound for pound middleweight. The same night Jared Cannonier defeated Derek Brunson via TKO and potentially ranked up to No.2 in the middleweight division.

While Adesanya has dominated the middleweight division throughout his career, conquering the title and still is undefeated in the division. Cannonier has put himself as a strong contender since his he had entered in the middleweight division from earlier being a heavyweight.

Cannonier has always been someone Adesanya has been keeping an eye on, and he continues to do so now. Looking ahead to the summer, it appears that the UFC is planning a bout between the two guys in June.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the champion shared his predictions for the fight:

“I’m gonna bring a different energy to this fight that people haven’t seen from me in a long time, and that’s going off of my fight a week ago. The way I felt in that fight, leading up to it, I was on. But there are certain things I will definitely edit and I want to bring a different energy to this fight. It’s gonna be reminiscent of something some of the greats have done in the past.” he continued.

“I wanna put on a bit of a show. I like when people start to doubt me, it rubs off on me. That chip on my shoulder, I like having that. I really wanna make an example.”

It’s seems the fight is going to the potential best of the duo. Here is the Exclusive interview of Sky Sports:

