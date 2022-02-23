‘Hurt me and kill me’: Jon Jones arrest video gets leaked by Las Vegas police for Domestic Violence

Former UFC Light heavyweight Champion Jon Jones aka ‘Bones’ video footage gets leaked showing him getting arrested by Las Vegan Police Department.

Jon Jones, 34, was arrested in September by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on accusations of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injuring and tampering with a vehicle, the latest in a long line of legal issues for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Why was Jon Jones Arrested?

the arrest video, which shows Jones’ behavior during his interaction with police, including head-butting a police vehicle. “Why are you doing this?” Jones asked in handcuffs leaning against the door.

“This is degrading. I found the Hall of Fame tonight, and then you will get me into this by walking down the street. ” The video shows Jones misbehaving, asking for police names before mocking them. “You’re crazy, I hate you,” Jones said. “I hate you! I hate you! You’re crazy! I hate you so much!”

At one point, Jones appears to have reached the point where he said, “Brother, hang me, hurt me, and kill me. What have I done? ” His voice breaks after a while as he shouts, “Black man can’t drink ?! Nomination for the Hall of Fame, and this is what I got ?

Although outraged by the incidents, Jones was seen responding to police orders, but continued to accuse them of racial slurs.

“I’m from my Hall of Fame party, and I’m black, and I have my friends, and I haven’t done anything,” Jones said.

A short time later, Jones shot the car in the head, appearing to be drowsy, prompting police to put Jones in a police car as he tried to calm him down.Police were first called to Caesar’s palace on the morning of September 24 in response to a report of a disturbance in the home. Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, told police that Jones laid his hands on her, but the incident was “not physical.”

In a police report, Moses was seen with blood on his clothes and a lump of dry blood in his mouth. The report also described Moses as “afraid” to talk about Jones. In December, Jones reached an agreement with prosecutors, which led to the dismissal of the domestic violence case. He did not plead guilty to one count of malicious damage to property.

Jones was arrested on the same night that he informed reporters he planned to return to the cage in the second quarter of 2022 to make his heavyweight debut. He hasn’t competed in the UFC since defending his light heavyweight title in February 2020. Due to a contract issue with the promotion, he later relinquished the championship.

