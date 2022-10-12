UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier Once Revealed Who His Dream WWE Opponent Was and It’s Not Brock Lesnar!

Former 2-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier once revealed his dream WWE opponent was and it’s not Brock Lesnar!

MMA legend Daniel Cormier has recently been trending due to his appearance at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV. DC guest refereed the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Despite WWE fans wanting to see him in the ring, Cormier has made it clear that it isn’t in the plans at the moment.

A few years back however, he did name his potential opponent if he were to ever join WWE.

In 2017, after defending his Light-Heavyweight Championship against Anthony Johnson UFC 210, DC talked about his WWE plans. Talking to Fightful, the UFC legend discussed a lot of things regarding UFC and WWE.

Daniel Cormier was willing for “a hard-hitting match” against Kevin Owens

During the interview, DC shared his experience watching WrestleMania 33 during his flight for UFC 210. Cormier mentioned The Undertaker-Roman Reigns match and praised Taker for putting over Reigns. He then talked about Brock Lesnar and asserted that nobody should be able to beat him in WWE.

When asked about wrestling a match in WWE, he seemed okay with the idea. DC, who was an active MMA fighter back then, stated that if UFC allows him, he would like to enter the squared circle.

As far as his first opponent goes, Daniel Cormier named Kevin Owens saying he likes KO. He stated that he would like to deliver a hard-hitting match against WWE’s Prize Fighter.

DC also talked about his good friend Seth Rollins and praised his work in the ring. The UFC legend named both men as his opponents of choice if he ever enters the WWE ring.

Can Daniel Cormier get his WWE match now that he is retired from UFC?

Well, the video is 5-years-old, and back then, Daniel Cormier was more focused on his MMA career. Considering that he is retired now and has officially performed in WWE, the chances of him wrestling a match seem plausible.

DC loves wrestling and Triple H is open to working with anyone who shows passion. If both parties can strike a deal similar to Extreme Rules, fans can expect Daniel Cormier wrestling the WWE ring.

As far as his opponent of choice is concerned, Kevin Owens is more than able to deliver a hard-hitting match. In his match against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, The Prize Fighter showcased his ability to work alongside a retired superstar.

However, it all depends on whether DC wants to wrestle or not. So far, he has clarified that his recent WWE appearance was just a one-off thing.

